Fossil fuel profits and mobilizing
Our present world populace anxieties have significantly increased since the 1950s. During the 1950s and through the 1960s, we had the Cold War with Russia, nearly a hot war during the Cuban Missile Crisis and civil rights issues.
I was a design team member for the U-2 spy plane camera system that identified Russian furnished missiles on Cuba. I designed all the system’s control electronics.
I witnessed, firsthand, the Vietnam War as the lead electronics technician aboard the USS Marsh, DE-699, as an activated naval reservist, beginning September 1961 through June 1962. The Marsh was originally built during 1943, activated out of the “moth balled fleet,” and maned with 90% reserve crew. An eight-ship World War II vintage ship group was dispatched to assist the South Vietnam Navy. During the Marsh’s assignments, we lost three men during an engagement off the Cambodian coast, and aboard a South Vietnam Navy patrol boat, I participated is fire fights along the Ming Kong river.
Yes, the above were anxious times.
Now we have the listed anxieties. The slow destruction of our earth via man-made continued fossil fuel usage, causing global warming. Potential World War III, via either the Russian/Ukraine war, or China invading Taiwan. Mass populace migrations caused by global warming conditions, coupled with armed conflicts. The frustrations of our youth, seemingly unable to improve our earth’s unwanted conditions, for our great-grandchildren to have a livable planet. Our national divisions preventing cohesive solutions, and continuing civil rights issues.
Recommended solutions are: In accordance with the scientific community, we need to disregard near-term fossil fuel profits, and nationally mobilize as we did during World War II to achieve positive actions before global warming conditions pass atmospheric no return tipping points.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Costly if you don’t know consumers
While I have never taken a marketing class at any educational institution, common sense dictates that advertising considers your consumer.
AB InBev hired a fancy-pants Harvard educated individual to be vice president for Bud Light marketing and she proceeded to blow up Bud Light sales with a pitch that dissed the consumers, who are 66% men. Bud Light ads appealed to the humorous side of the consumer, but she decided that the “fratty” ads had to go and so stated in an interview.
Bud Light sales tanked, and the corporation has lost about $20 billion to date with no end in sight. Common sense over a fancy education. Target is losing billions by not knowing their consumer.
It’s hard to believe any California voter would vote for Adam Schiff to replace Sen. (Dianne) Feinstein in 2024. Schiff did the equivalent of the Jan. 6 riot to overthrow the government. Instead of using masses of people, he used the power of his office to attempt to overthrow the duly elected Donald Trump.
He said on many occasions he had clear without any doubt evidence that Trump colluded with Russia to defeat Mrs. (Hillary) Clinton for president. Never once to this day has, he presented the documents as evidence. The Durham investigation said the FBI “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation was bogus from the start.
Schiff deserves to be removed as a representative not elected to the senate.
Shoplifting is out of control. It’s sad that major retailers must lock up much of their merchandise as a crime prevention measure. In California, blame it on the Democrat-controlled legislature and governor — they pass, and he signs, legislation that encourages shoplifting.
A gallon of gasoline is about to pass $5 once again due to the energy policies of President (Joe) Biden and Gov. (Gavin) Newsom. Biden constantly says he is for the working class, but his actions betray his words.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
