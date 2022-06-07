Abortion and guns
Replies to local leftie opinion writes, who just can’t help themselves.
As of this printing, the SCOTUS has not overturned Roe v Wade ... and, when and if they do, it only means that the U.S. Government is out of the abortion issue and the question of abortion reverts back to state policy — as it should be. It does not mean abortion is gone. Nearly all states allow abortion on demand.
Legal gun owners already follow all gun laws. Why? Because we desire to be able to keep our guns. Why that bothers you is what most don’t get.
Mentally ill folk have been fooling background checks, doctors, etc for several years — not every mentally ill person is wild eyes, wild hair (ala Bernie), dirty, homeless, etc. — many hold jobs, drive, work, etc. No one knows why they snap.
Governor Newsom — what new abortion, gun laws, etc has any California Republican passed since you’ve been Governor? Zero — that’s right — zero — stop lying in your ads — and gov — start using the 98 billion $ surplus to get mentally ill off the streets and into mental hospitals, to help them — all of this happened on your watch, gov — all of it — so — fit it — or get out of office —
No law ever made, not any, has ever stopped one intent on hurting another, from doing it — not a single law, not any combination of many laws — each of you know how stubborn you are ... there are more than enough gun laws in effect — enforce them —of course, the same is said about the southern border — look how great you enforce those laws.
True note: If gun laws worked, Chicago would be the safest town in America.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Who could say no?
It’s heartbreaking to think of the 19 young lives taken at the Texas elementary school.
Precious young children who will never have a chance at life, and their traumatized classmates and parents.
A lot of rhetoric is going around, involving gun control and early “signs” in potential shooters. I say the politicians, police, and the school administrators have failed in their job of keeping our children safe.
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time for some positive thinking and action, to shut all the open “doors” that have allowed potential shooters to freely take the lives of children — time and time again.
We need to replace all the puny little 4 and 5 foot high fences with 10 to 12 foot fences surrounding the schools or, as a minimum, the classrooms.
A strong gage, preferably a door, with a locking device in the school entrance, would be part of the fence — and a push button buzzer for entry. The door would stay locked at all times when not in use. When all the children, teachers, and staff were inside in the morning the door should be locked.
An option could be to place cameras around the school, over lapping each other, looking at the fence, and beyond, for suspicious activity and potential threats.
A larger school (i.e. high school) could have an observation tower mounted in the center of the campus, 3 or 4 stories high, manned before school, and searching for off campus threats.
The Fed need not be involved in the cost. It could be borne by state, county, and local bond issues. Who could say no to the children?
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
A better way
We tried it your way NRA
Years and years just “blown away”
Body counts greater each day
Now it’s time for a better way
No background checks in your way
To selling more guns every day
No “assault style” weapons banned
To slow the massacres throughout the land
No phony gun law loopholes closed
To cut the carnage all opposed
We tried it your way NRA
Now it’s time for a better way
We’ll have those background checks today
To reduce the danger in every way
We’ll have “assault style” weapons banned
To slow the massacres throughout the land
We’ll have the gun law loopholes closed
To cut the carnage all opposed
You’ve had your way NRA
Now it’s time for a better way
The NRA isn’t the only one
To put the nation “under the gun”
The gun manufacturers are behind it all
They’ve had their way — now it must fall
Countless victims cry out today
Now it’s time for a better way.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
