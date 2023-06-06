A big thank you to Bishop Hearns
If it wasn’t for Bishop Henry Hearns being the mayor emeritus of Lancaster, there would have been no representatives from the city of Lancaster at the Memorial Day Ceremonies at the Lancaster Cemetery or Joshua Cemetery on May 29.
What a shame that the city of Lancaster doesn’t care enough about their fallen veterans to designate someone from the City Council to attend any veteran activities.
I would like to say thank you to the representatives from Palmdale who were gracious enough to attend and participate in the Lancaster ceremonies, and attend the barbecue at the Lancaster Elks lodge at noon on May 29.
Philip Roberts
Lancaster
Musing about today’s news
Here are some random thoughts.
1. Twenty years ago only 2% of guns owned in this country were assault weapons. Now 20% of all guns are assault weapons. There were twenty million weapons in the country then, now there are forty million. The NRA has screwed America.
2. Joe Biden’s intelligence people stated that Russia has had more than 100,00 casualties and Putin is afraid Ukraine will break through Russia’s trenches. Take that Republicans.
3. Some 100 or so very conservative Republicans in the House have declared that Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Pathetic, sickening, idiotic, and it’s a sign the GOP is drifting away.
4. Trump sexually assaulted Jean Carroll and everyone knows it. He went to his golf course in Ireland while the trial was going on. The walls are closing in on Trump and he deserves all of it.
5. There is a lot of talk about the debt limit. It happens almost every year the Republicans control one or both of the chambers of Congress. An increase in the debt would not authorize any new federal spending. It would only allow borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved. Joe Biden has said he will negotiate government spending if Congress will take the risk of default off the table. For three years, Trump increased the debt limit without a whimper and Republicans were eager to spend money. Give me a break. Kevin McCarthy cares little for this country. He only wants to keep his job.
6. In a recent survey just 18% of Americans said they had a great deal of confidence in the Supreme Court, down from 26% in 2021. Getting rid of Roe v. Wade didn’t help. And then there is Clarence Thomas.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Trump’s lawyers are jumping ship
Trump’s batallion of seedy, sleazy, sycophant, money-hungry, substandard lawyers is jumping ship, falling on their swords and tripping over themselves to tell us what we already know.
Media coverage verifies Trump’s criminal and exploitative narcissistic behavior and this entire debacle threatens America’s safety to ever realize a country that is about equality of the races or classes beyond lip service and empty rhetoric.
The blame is with the shallowness of all of us, not just one political party or one racial group.
From MAGA imbeciles to evangelical Christians who can quote the Bible but not live its dogma, to the elected officials who made Trump their political and emotional pimp, we didn’t drop the ball on handling Trump’s craziness and blatant greed. As a country, we never even had it in our possession.
My disgust and irritation comes from the overwhelming evidence that this man is a criminal and we are handling him with kid gloves. He is the International poster boy for white supremacy, entitlement and privilege. Crudely stated, America is sitting here with his cajones in our hands massaging them vs. Lorena Bobbiting them. And this nation wants to resolve inequality issues … duh?
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams
Palmdale
Weather is now too hot for dogs
This is a reminder that it is hot now. Please do not leave your animals in the vehicle, even if you have the windows cracked open.
The normal body temperature is 101 to 102.5 degrees. When I went to Walmart on May 15, someone in a black Lexus left a dog in the vehicle well over an hour. The dog was in distress and barking a lot.
When the two women finally come out, another woman said something to them and they didn’t care.
Ladies you could have lost your dog in this heat. Please don’t leave your animals locked in the care alone. It’s animal abuse.
Kim Kelly
Palmdale
Totalitarianism on LGBTQ+ issue
Proverbs 11:2: “When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.”
A quick definition: Pride: a feeling of deep pleasure or satisfaction derived from one’s own achievements.
I get feeling good about something you have accomplished. But it is not to be dwelled on or puffed up about.
So why has the LGBTQ+ community chosen “pride” as their slogan? How is being LGBTQ+ an accomplishment?
If a person believes they are LGBTQ+, then fine. That is a personal thing. If they want to gather together with like-minded people and form a community where they can support each other, good for them.
We all have the right to form communities with like-minded people. Non-LGBTQ+ people can choose to be a part of communities where they can also gather with like-minded peoples.
Neither community should be persecuted. Neither community must accept the belief systems of the other communities. Neither community should have to endure being shouted down and called names.
Each community should be free to raise their children as they see fit. The government should not dictate, force, indoctrinate, enable or propagandize the children of either community. That crosses the line of what the government should be doing in a free society.
When the government crosses that line, they head down the path of the Hitler Youth, Red Guards and the Komsomol.
I am afraid the government of the US/California has crossed that line into totalitarianism regarding the LGBTQ+ agenda.
Lemuel Galvao
Palmdale
Be sure to check out the other side
In the Antelope Valley Press, most of the letter writers who rebut others seem to be atheist.
I recommend the following three authors.
1.) Rice Broocks — “God’s Not Dead.”
2.) Lee Strobel — “Several books, Former Hard Core Atheist.”
3.) Hugh Ross, astrophysicist — “Founder of Reasons to Believe Former Atheist.”
If you are atheist or agnostic, always check the other side.
Orwellian Big Brother, New World Order, One World Government controls all. Jesus is the only truth.
Gary Hardy
Quartz Hill
