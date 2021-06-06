Think about it
When you examine your next property tax bill, you will see a slew of bond taxes and special district taxes.
This is the way that local governments circumvent the restrictions that Proposition 13 intended to stop: high government spending. The councils in Palmdale and Lancaster would be well-advised to try to reduce expenses, duplication of efforts and unnecessary expenditures such as a recreational center or an evacuation center as discussed by the two councils.
Proposition 13 was passed when people were being taxed out of their homes. Sound familiar? The two city councils should concentrate on making meaningful tax reductions to the overtaxed citizens of the Valley. Number one concern is duplication of services: Do we need two Sheriff stations? Public safety is the number one budget item in both cities. Think about it.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
Common sense
Since the last five or so letters did not make the cut to be printed, I will not stop expressing my First Amendment rights no matter what.
Facts: Please check them, thank you.
Eleven teens die each day due to texting, cell phone use while driving. Maybe it’s time to raise the age of legally ownership of smart phones to 21.
If gun control laws actually worked, Chicago would be Mayberry, USA.
When JFK was killed, no one blamed the rifle.
Legal gun owners own about 300 million guns and maybe up to one trillion rounds of ammo. Seriously, folks, if we were the problem, you’d know it.
The NRA kills zero people every year and gets zero dollars of taxpayer funds. Planned parenthood murders up to 3350,000 babies each year and gets $500 million of your tax dollars.
Folks talk about another civil war, one side knows how to shoot the other has crying closets and is confused about which bathroom to use.
The 2ed amendment has made more women equal, than the entire feminist movement.
Think people. You know this is true. Use common sense, not talking points from any politician.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Mixed up
In two recently published letters, Richard Skidmore has confused the Declaration of Independence with the United States Constitution.
The Declaration was composed when the colonies had been at war with Great Britain for a year and was adopted by the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 4, 1776. Its purpose was to announce that the Thirteen Colonies considered themselves no longer to be under British rule.
It is not now and never has been the law of the land. That distinction goes to the U.S. Constitution, which wasn’t ratified and put into force by the Continental Congress until 1789.
In discussing the Declaration’s valuable points, Mr. Skidmore claims it says, “God Almighty, our Creator, created all men equal.” No, that is not what it says. There is no reference to “God Almighty.”
Thomas Jefferson was the main author of the final edition, and one has to wonder what he meant by “all men are created equal.” Since Jefferson was a slave owner, it’s hard to imagine that he included Black people in this category.
Also, since the White settlers were busy exterminating and stealing land from the natives, American Indians were probably not taken into account. Back then, you only qualified to vote in elections if you owned land, and since women didn’t get the right to vote until 1922, Jefferson was not referring to them. So that leaves, “All land-owning, White males are created equal.” While discussing the Constitution, Mr. Skidmore gets the two documents mixed up when he says, “God Almighty, endowed all men with certain inalienable rights.”
The United States Constitution is remarkable in that it does not mention god once and only references religion in such a way as to make sure that it is kept separate from the state.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Eyes on the sky
While on vacation at a beach resort in La Romana, Dominican Republic in 2005, one night while on the beach my wife children and I and around 50 tourist saw a white pulsating disk shaped UFO flying from one point to another.
The object had to be around 30 ft. in size and I estimated the object was about 1/2 mile off shore. We all saw the object flying for about one minute before it zipped away at a high speed at a south/west direction until it disappeared out of sight.
I remember thinking to myself had I only had my camera problem was who would ever think of any one wanting to take pictures at night on a beach. We were all in shock we reported the incident to the resort personal and their response was like, oh well nothing new.
For thousands of years people from all over the world have been seeing flying objects with pulsating lights in the sky day and night. Now finally after decades our government finally admits these flying objects do exist yet they still remain Unidentified flying objects or is our government still holding back, only time will tell.
Meanwhile folks keep your eyes on the sky and remember seeing is believing.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Open letter
We are told by leftist foot-soldier that “... we are headed in the right direction now ...” Consider that the new administration:
Shut down the construction of the Keystone pipeline, costing 11,000 jobs, laying out the end of American energy independence; Rescinded agreements with southern neighbor countries causing our borders to be overwhelmed with refugees after inviting immigration during the campaign; Stopped construction of the southern border wall; Caused Inflation to accelerate for gasoline, building materials and food; Restored funding to Palestinian factions without conditions causing fighting to erupt in the Middle East; Supports attempts by congressional Democrats to nationalize presidential elections contrary to the Constitution; Supports attempts by congressional Democrats to pack the SCOTUS with 4 more justices to make it a Democrat “super legislative body” and make DC and Puerto Rico states to add 4 Democrat senators; Supports massive spending bills that will add to every ones tax bill; Signed the $1.9T American Rescue Plan (aka Covid 19 Act) with only 9 percent of it for Covid relief, motivating workers to not take an open job; Directed the DOD to purge “extremists” (Trump supporters) from the military; Eliminated women’s sports, mandating inclusion of men who identify as women in girls’ leagues at any institution that receives federal funding; Supports critical race theory, an ideology to seek the fundamental transformation of American society into victim and oppressor factions, promoting Marxism within the country.
One hundred twenty-four retired generals and admirals believe that our nation is in extreme peril and have written an open letter. “With the Democrat Party welcoming Socialists and Marxists, our historic way of life is at stake.”
“It must be countered now by electing congressional and presidential candidates who will always act to defend our Constitutional Republic.”
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
You get what you vote for
We received our gas bill for the month and the price has doubled.
We use very little gas during the hot summer only for hot water heater, stove, clothes dryer. Check your bills as they have increased the rates charged.
All of you people that voted to increase the sales tax and gas taxes don’t be complaining. I can as I voted no.
I agree with person who wrote in to paper about using the money Gov. Newson wants to give away.
Buy a plane for fighting the many fires and not keep renting one. We all know that the roads need repairing, fix them.
Water, water everywhere but here. Spend money so we will not go dry here and people you need to stop wasting it.
What about the big pipe line in the Sacramento delta to save water from going into the sea (talk talk talk and no action).
Just goes to show you get what you vote for and a lot of times you get what you didn’t vote for and didn’t want.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.