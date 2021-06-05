Works both ways
Mr. White stated in his letter published in the AV Press on May 29, 2021, that he has not written about race in two months. He forgot about his letter published in early April about me ignoring racial issues.
In an earlier letter, he asked readers to vote an two emails. I agree with both emails. The reason I agree with the second email is because I believe he sometimes turns things into racial issues that are not; such as the letter about his lack of promotions on the job because he had an AA degree.
Also, I think his letters give the impression that he hates President Trump and Republicans. The Holy Bible definitely teaches against hating anyone. Since he is a Christian, he should love everyone.
If there is a true case of racial injustice, it should be dealt with. But, many times people are falsely accused of being a racist and that is also a racial injustice. It works both ways.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Justice
The campaign to recall L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon led by Sheriff Alex Villanueva is just an attempt to protect criminal deputy gangs inside the Sheriff’s Department.
Retired deputy Tania Owen who co-chairs the recall campaign worked at the Lynwood station along side disgraced under sheriff Paul Tanaka, a member of the infamous Lynwood Vikings. This effort is not about protecting the public but protecting the department from the ugly truth.
The campaign cries for “justice” but where is the justice for Robert Fuller? The killer of Steve Owen will spend the rest of his life behind bars, while the family and friends of Robert Fuller will live the rest of their lives behind the bars of injustice.
Clint Davies
Rosamond
Take a look
In response to Kathleen Parks 5/28 letter “Mostly Lies,” the interview of Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer she refers to was likely viewed on a mainstream media (MSM) outlet, but unfortunately those were the lies.
I watched the actual hearing, not the false MSM summarization. The news should report fact, not superfluous adjectives to skew the story. There’s a reason it’s called “tell-a-vision” and “programming.”
DuckDuckGo “AZ Senate Officials Provide Update on Maricopa County 2020 Audit.” This is the Senate hearing where not one county official showed. I urge you to watch all 62 minutes straight from the horse’s mouth, as opposed to the other end from which Mr. Richer spoke. At 40:25, Ben Cotton of Cyber Ninjas is asked by Senator Petersen about the file deletion, “In the course of your analysis, did you determine the MS database directory had been deleted?”
Mr. Cotton’s response was “I did”. He further explained that he had discovered the database directory had been deleted, then added “but all of this may be a moot point, because subsequently I was able to recover all of those deleted files and I have access to that data.”
Mr. Richer may’ve been looking at the voter registration database, however the files were deleted after receipt of the subpoena and before they were turned over, which is illegal. It seems Mr. Richer is the one unhinged. Keep watching Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and New Hampshire. Research Operation Mockingbird and God Bless America, what’s left of it.
Judy Vaccaro-Fry
Palmdale
Flashbacks
Memorial Day — and with it, another barrage of illegal fireworks explosions. What better way to honor fallen veterans than by giving those still living PTSD flashbacks?
Greg Quillan
Lancaster
