TV is the enemy
‘Everything you see on TV is scripted, whose purpose is shaping your world view to benefit the powerful elite’s interests, who running the show. The TV is the enemy. It’s called a program for a reason.
It’s an electronic mind alternating device that’s been designed to psychologically change the ways you view reality”. Those were quotes.
Inflation is 8.4%? Yet, used cars up 42%, gas up 38% Utilities up 50%, hotels up 30%, Milk’s up 18%. I wonder how they arrived at 8.4% inflation. Biden says it’s ‘just’ a transition, a good thing, A transition to what? Bankruptcy?
A meeting in a room full of World Economic, globalist, climate change believers, were asked to raise their hands if they owned an electric car. Four out of the 50 raised their hands. Less than 5%. Their motto, Do as I say, not as I do.
Why is Biden more concerned about Ukraine’s border and shows no concern in protecting ours? Why does Canada, and Mexico have plenty of baby formula and our shelves are bare? This Roe versus Wade issue. Killing a preborn turtle, $100,000 fine and 1 year in prison. Killing a preborn bald eagle $250,000 fine and 2 years in prison. Killing a preborn human being. No Penalty. The problem is the lack of value for human life. We will never create enough laws to control evil. Evil does not obey laws.
More new laws only restrict the good citizens, not the criminal. Nothing changes. We don’t need more laws, we need stronger punishments, the death penalty, stricter judges, higher bails, or none, longer incarcerations, more law enforcement, and parents. We have so many repeat offenders on the streets committing crimes, and we wonder why crimes increased 100%?
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Business as usual
I was in hopes that the city of Lancaster would get some new blood in their group after the last election like maybe someone that took our water shortage to heart and would stop giving out permits for more new housing tracts but then Palmdale thinks it is also OK to do the same thing without a thought to where the water will come from.
PDW wants a 20% reduction in water usage as well as the State but our two local Cities just ignore this request and go on with business as usual.
Windsor Taunton
Leona Valley
Not happy
I have been unhappy with Antelope Valley Medical Center (AVMC) treatment of Mr. Rives in addition to lack of transparency wit
the public.
AVMC CEO Mirzabegian said $20 million has been spent with about $10-$12 million to go. Director Michael Rives argued that “…public input was needed in the architectural design process…” Mirzabegian said: “…the privately funded project did not require public input…”
In 2019, $9 million was paid to RBB Architects to cover “…the initial architectural, structural, and environmental planning required to construct a new medical center by January 2025.” “AV Hospital Launches Expansion & Modernization Plan,” AV Times, 31 May 2019.
However, Mr. Mirzabegian stated that the money spent so far is during the design process. Is structural and environmental planning part of the design phase? “Hospital Design Is Proceeding”, AV Press 3 April 2022.
AV citizens voted down bond measures to finance a hospital, the latest in March 2020 (for $350 million). “The total cost $600 - $650 million needing voter approval bond measure with rest to be raised through private, tax-exempt bonds & potentially county/federal programs…” AV Hospital Bond Measure Set, AV Press, Nov 2019.
Another vote: June 2022. I am somewhat surprised that AVMC has not done any type of marketing analysis to see why the bond measures have not passed. The lack of reaching out to the public is very obvious. At this time, I don’t know whether to vote for this or not.
In 2017, voters approved a measure making AVMC a non-profit corporation. Was this ever done? In Nov 2018, why did CEO Michael Wall & CFO, 2018 Colette Nichols resign? “AV Hospital Has Management Problems,” AV Press, Dec 2018
Vincent White
Lancaster
