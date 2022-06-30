We deserve better
Another front page article about efforts being made in the city of Palmdale to curb illegal fireworks use. 12 citations issued, More than 200 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated, Three undercover buys of illegal fireworks.
And yet again, no mention of what is being done in Lancaster. Why is that? Because nothing is being done. Where is the Department of Public Safety, Code Enforcement, and public safety officers when it comes to this issue in Lancaster? Where is Mayor Parris when it comes to this issue? Completely absent, completely silent!
Yes, 12 citations and 200 pounds of illegal fireworks is a very small drop in the bucket, But at least it is something. The message being sent by Lancaster is that if you want to set off illegal fireworks, come to Lancaster.
We don’t care, won’t do anything. We won’t even bother to try. The residents of Lancaster deserve better. Those in charge should be embarrassed and ashamed.
Ellen Quillan
Lancaster
DeBry’s oil plan
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history. Many of our liberal writers have written that oil is a commodity not controlled by the President, but the market.
I would agree 100% except when the US is the largest producer of oil and a President who campaigned to destroy the fossil fuel industry, then yes, the President can do a lot to affect market prices.
On May 25, 2022 when Biden was in Asia and in a press conference with the Japanese prime minister, he said the following “High gas prices are just part of the plan as we transition to renewables”. So, what is the “plan”?
Within two weeks after taking office Joe Biden executed the following plan.
Suspend drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (“ANWR”) based on environmental impacts.
Suspend oil and gas drilling in the Arctic waters and the Bering Sea and established the Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area.
Suspend the Keystone pipeline as it would not serve the US national interest.
Review immediately all existing regulations, policies, issued, or adopted during the Trump administration that conflict with the Biden administration’s climate, and environmental policy objectives and to take action as appropriate.
Pause on granting new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters, launch a rigorous review of all existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development on federal lands.
Create energy and environmental policy councils to advise President Biden regarding the future actions needed to pursue his administration’s energy and environmental policy goals.
Joe Biden lost in court regarding some onshore leases he tried to stop, so what did Biden do? April 16, 2022, he increased the royalty’s energy companies pay by 50%. Way to go Joe.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
The bigger picture
The text below is prompted by three AV Press articles pertaining to the recent defeat of proposition H, funding for the replacement of the 1955 established Antelope Valley Hospital structures.
They are: “Moving forward,” authored by Mr. Michael Rives, a former AV Medical Center Board of Directors member, published Tuesday, June 21, 2022; “Ditch the Taj Mahal concept,” authored by Ms. Valerie Morales, published Saturday, June 18, 2022; and my article, “The voters have spoken,” published Thursday, June 16, 2022.
It is obvious, by Mr. Rives article, that there is serious non-agreement between Mr. Rives and the AV Medical Center Board. In Ms. Morales’s article, she expresses dislike, in her opinion, for the extravagant appearance of publicized appearance of the replacement structures.
I believe that both parties are losing perspective of the fact that the 1955 structures require replacement. My understanding is that if these structures are not replaced, because of State mandated unresolved corrective seismic issues, dating back to the 1963 timeframe, the state may shut the most violating portions of the hospital down.
Again, I point out vividly, the Antelope Valley Medical Center operates the only Trama Center in the Antelope Valley.
The Palmdale Reginal Hospital’s emergency room is not L.A. County certified to operate as a Trama Center.
Thus, if AV Medical Center’s Trama Center disappears, Trama Center patients must be transported miles away from the Valley.
As with Trama cases, minutes are precious and hours are deadly, we need to retain our County certified Trama Center.
I am not sure what the Medical Center’s Board’s next move is, but Antelope Valley populace education is mandatory.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
