‘Relax’
Today, Guy Marsh, via a letter to the editor, admonished all of us to “Relax” when reading about local marijuana grows and the social problems attached to them. Certainly, we are concerned about the grows and the impact they can have, especially on our children. However, we, too, are concerned about the hyperbole that Congressman Garcia seems to be involved in for the purpose of advancing a political agenda.
We all witnessed our national political leaders attempt to place the blame of the opioid crisis on Mexican cartels a year or two ago. They had the gall to do this while pharmaceuticals were being outed and later prosecuted to the toon of billions of dollars for their role in the opioid crisis. while it became clear that the culprits of our current opioid crisis were pharmaceutical companies endemic to this nation, that did not stop some elected politicians from continuing to point their fingers south of the border.
The current politicization of the opioid crisis, and now the marijuana grows, does nothing to promote true awareness and fix the problem. Instead, it diverts our attention away from the real problems while exacerbating racial divisions.
Congressman Garcia needs to know that political divisive actions are not appreciated and that we expect much more from our elected officials. Local law enforcement agencies need to be aware of their manipulation and strive to distance themselves from any attempt to politicize the issue. They are under a microscope at this time for good reason,
A public statement from the Lancaster and Palmdale stations disavowing themselves from any statement made by the Congressman would go a long in healing the rifts that exist between them and the local communities of color.
Xavier Flores
President, AV-LULAC
Mail thieves
It seems to me a little (Missouri Justice), in the form of a load of rock salt in the britches, would go a long way to stop mail theft in Antelope Acres and other places. A lesson learned the hard way ... rock hard way
Mail thieves
It seems to me a little (Missouri Justice), in the form of a load of rock salt in the britches, would go a long way to stop mail theft in Antelope Acres and other places. A lesson learned the hard way ... rock hard way
Ron Bellville
Antelope Acres
Get them out
There are again political prisoners being held by our government.
The 6 Jan Capitol incident investigation, (falsely called an “armed insurrection” by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi), has yielded no confiscated weapons, but an unknown number of people are still jailed without bail. Why?
Authorities have 14,000 hours of video tape that were recorded that day; but little has been released to the public. Clips shown by news sources indicate that “Horn Man” and other crowd leaders emphasized that crowds should remain peaceful in the Capital; it is on tape. Why are these tapes not available to the taxpayer?
Oft repeated “five killed” at the Capital that day is a falsehood; the only one killed was a female trespasser who was shot by a capital policeman who remains nameless and apparently will not be charged. Why?
Pelosi, in control of the House Police, could release all the video tape and police investigative data any time. She won’t because the tapes do not support the “armed insurrection” by “white supremacist” narrative that she, FBI Director Wray, and AG Garland espouse.
Democrats want to drag this out past the 2022 election cycle and keep Trump-bashing in vogue. She wanted a commission to absorb another 2 years to keep Trump negativity alive, wasting more of Congress’s time and taxpayer resources.
We are seeing civil rights and due process ignored by our government of “We the People” will we stand for this? Get these people out of office!
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Impeached
Another letter from the accountant claiming most of his friends and acquaintances are white.
Is he trying to convince himself or others that he’s not racist? I thought a new president was elected months ago. As of today he or she has not stoop up.
All I seen is a puppet walking or falling and unless he’s told where he’s at he has no idea. Whoever is running this country should be impeached. Impeach 46.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
