Smith

Offering proof of Christianity

Donald Trump uses the words “fake news” to indicate that if anybody says something that he chooses to not believe, it’s “fake news” and to be ignored. Mr. (Art) Sirota writes: “Vincent then attempts to prove the veracity of Christianity by using quotes from the Bible to back up his views, but that type of reasoning proves nothing.”

