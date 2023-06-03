Offering proof of Christianity
Donald Trump uses the words “fake news” to indicate that if anybody says something that he chooses to not believe, it’s “fake news” and to be ignored. Mr. (Art) Sirota writes: “Vincent then attempts to prove the veracity of Christianity by using quotes from the Bible to back up his views, but that type of reasoning proves nothing.”
Sirota continues: “I think faith means believing in something when there is no evidence…” Hebrews 11:1 states: “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” (NIV).
Sirota continues: “I rely on my own intellect, judgement, and values to guide me.” Sirota goes on to say that he bases his belief on evidence. What he means is that anything that he perceives to be without evidence should be ignored because it is fake news.
A man and his wife were driving when they saw a woman on the side of road. The woman was wearing clothes that were tattered and worn. The husband asked his wife if he should stop. The wife was reluctant, but the husband stopped.
The car was in a ravine, and she was too weak to carry the baby. He saw a person slumped on the steering wheel. The man grabbed the baby. The wife asked her husband, “Where is the lady?” The man remembered the person that was slumped on the steering wheel. That was the woman.
The baby was rescued. If the woman died, who was on the side of the road? “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” Hebrews 13:2 (KJV).
This is a true story. Since Sirota wants evidence, he does not believe it. However, just because Sirota does not believe does not mean that God does not exist.
Where was BLM 60 years ago?
My response to Vincent White’s letter dated May 23:
I am a proud Latino American first. I find it difficult to believe Blacks are still Democrats when such a large percentage of Democrats are liberal socialist progressives who historically have done nothing for Blacks other than lip service.
I’ve had my share of racism, only my experience with racism differed from Mr. White’s. I grew up in South Central LA. My family was only one of four Latino families in an all-Black neighborhood on West 42nd Street and Vermont Avenue during the 1960s.
We were considered the only whites around by Blacks and were hated. We were called names and bullied, and were victims of many crimes by Blacks.
My problem with BLM is: Where were they 60-plus years ago? As I recall, BLM started on a lie with “hands up don’t shoot.” The BLM organization ,with all the money donated to them through fear and intimidation, should donate “hands up, don’t shoot” T-shirts to Black youths in the inner cities to help avoid being shot by other Blacks.
Sadly, in America, more Blacks have been killed by Blacks in the last 10 years than the KKK has killed in the last 150 years. I have yet to see BLM protest Blacks killed by Blacks. So do Black lives really matter, as they claim? Could it be because a large percentage of the BLM supporters are white radical liberals who are part of the woke socialist Nazis hate America movement?
