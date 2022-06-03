‘Majority’ ensures passage
Well here we go again. The Politian’s have decided that single family dwelling owners apparently need some guidance in paying their trash bills.
They are proposing a rate increase and that all trash bills be added to the tax rolls. This seems to raise more questions than answers. The public hearing to be held, on July 12, 2022 stresses that a majority of single family property owners must follow the format for acceptance or rejection of both items.
The word Majority pretty well ensures passage. No provisions for senior discounts or credit for vacant single family dwellings.
Jim Grover
Lancaster
Thumbs down
Two Thumbs Down for the person on the Supreme Court Justices’ staff who leaked the preliminary brief challenging Roe vs. Wade. The Justices’ final decision and release isn’t expected for another month or so.
The unheard of leak was like a gut punch and a headbutt all at the same time to the High Court and our country, it has done irreparable damage. Partisan accusations have always been thrown at the Court and always it has remained untouched and above them – but, no more.
Who else might be coming down the road that would find it inspiring to undermine the Court’s security? The Justices’ integrity and dignity is ensured by their independence which in turn infuses the High Court with an innocence, as it should. But, that also is gone. The perpetrator deserves, and should get, jail time before the Court can begin th work necessary to repair as much damage as possible to it’s diminished credibility.
Just days ago this situation was unimaginable.
Two Thumbs Down for ‘Pass the Buck Joe’ and the Whitehouse for not condemning these unsetting and unprecedented attacks on one of our country’s bedrock institutions. Their silence concerning the demonstrations at the Justices’ homes implies support for the federally illegal actions taken against the sanctity of the High Court. The sad thing about this constitutional mess is if Roe v. Wade is overturned – abortions will not be outlawed. It simply means abortion laws will revert to the states and each state will set their individual standards vs. federal law.
Yet, the Left believes it is wholly fitting to win any and all arguments by short circuiting Democracy through intimidation.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
‘Mules’
For those of you who insist that there is no evidence of election fraud, or ask why nothing has been investigated, here is an update. Note the link to the original compilation of irregularities during the 2020 election. https://hereistheevidence.com/
Lately, the documentary “2000 Mules” presents incontrovertible evidence that ballot harvesting, illegal in most states (but not in California), was rampant in all contested states, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Democrat agencies in these states could not let the COVID pandemic go to waste, so mailed out unsolicited ballots to all who were on their roles, whether alive or dead, moved or not, and set up a network of drop boxes into which anyone could stuff with completed ballots.
An election intelligence company, True the Vote (TTV), bought cell phone geo-reference data that allowed analysts to track cell phone “pings” at drop boxes and at Democrat supported storefronts, finding many phones that went back and forth between boxes and storefronts many times.
Additionally, video footage showed the same individuals dropping numerous batches of ballots at the boxes, at times using phone cameras to document delivery by these “mules”.
TTV has the cellphone IDs of more than 2,000 mules hired by leftist organizations to do ballot trafficking in the above states and has briefed state and county officials of its findings.
Mule names will be known. Government officials need to take action and there will be considerable pressure to make them do it, elections included.
Additionally, Facebook’s Zuckerberg donated $400M to leftist non-profits that in turn donated to election officials and local governments, some of which outsourced election operations to private leftist organizations. Government election functions were given to private liberal activists. See Mollie Hemingway’s book Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech and the Democrats Seized Our Elections.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
