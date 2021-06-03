Thank you
Stephan Pastis’ cartoon on Sunday May 30th, “Pearls before Swine” was appropriate for that Memorial Day. It is a beautiful, meaningful message. Now if everyone would get its “full meaning” the world would be in a better place.
Thank you, Stephan.
Miik Miller
Lancaster
They work for us
What’s happening in our country? Biden caters to foreign countries and illegals invading our borders. Be it terrorists, cartels, drugs smugglers, human trafficker’s, and criminals with prior records, the left only sees votes.
Some criminals are arrested yet most get away to parts unknown. The majority are single young adult males. Two were seen running from border agents handcuffed together from a prior arrest.
A 233% increase in Fentanyl, and that’s only what they were able to stop. Fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent than morphine and kills tens of thousands of Americans each year. If the chemical is altered, it can be significantly more lethal. Nearly all states see a spike in opioid deaths. This creates more, violent crimes for money to support this addictive habit, and increases homelessness.
Biden’s lies saying the border is closed. He continues to ignore the crisis they created. Where’s the border czar, Kamala? No where to be found. Crime is soaring, as more experienced police officers retire early, or move to states where they’re backed, appreciated and their hands are untied.
Less recruits attending Police Academy’s nationwide. Cry’s of “police need more training” Parents need more training. You’ve had 18 years to teach your child how to be an productive citizen.
How safe do you feel in your country, when this administration wants to release prisoners early, defund the police and take away your right to bear arms. Over 40 police officers were murdered so far this year. Were any of their family’s invited to the White House? No. Geo Floyd’s family was. I’m tired of criminals being idolized and cops being demonized. Any politician that votes to disarm it’s citizens, should disarm their personal body guards. Level the playing field. They forget, we pay their salary and they work for us.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Revolutionary fervor
Revolutionary progressives today trace the causes of modern day societal dysfunction to a combination of class and race inequality but also to personal low self esteem as a result of such inequality.
A prominent psychologist, Nathaniel Branden, some years ago personally noted, “I cannot think of a single psychological problem ... that is not traced back to the problem of low self- esteem.”
Individuals can overcome a struggle for self-esteem only by overcoming life’s inevitable disappointments and not by society trying to remove all challenges from possibility. However that is what participation trophies, removal of school grading and SAT scores, “safe spaces,” banning certain speakers from campus, etc. attempt to do. Realistic adjustments — yes. Removal — no. That is naïve and destructive.
Bigotry comes in many forms including the abominable and racist “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) currently being inflicted on students in schools and colleges. It teaches many young people to hate themselves. Guilt ridden youngsters are easier to manipulate and control and also weakens them and society in general.
No other major nation today is as multiracial as is the U.S. The task now is how do we create a coherent multiracial society without setting the variety of groups against each other. Yet that is precisely what CRT and extensive reparations does.
Revolutionary fervor is centered on civil rights as it should be but the legitimate claims of others cannot be ignored. Denying an Asian, Latino or Caucasian student an earned college admission in favor of another based on race is as much discrimination as before.
In 1967 an African American civil rights leader James Baldwin succinctly stated it well urging black Americans “... to do something unprecedented: to create ourselves without finding it necessary to create an enemy.” Words to remember today.
John Manning
Palmdale
Start it up
It’s time to form a citizen’s group approved and trained by the Sheriff’s dept. to help identify and report illegal fireworks in the AV.
Every year we are subjected to never ceasing illegal fireworks that scare animals and make the Antelope Valley a rotten place to live for months. People can’t sleep and live with a criminal element who are rarely prosecuted.
I can’t understand how the Sheriff’s dept. hasn’t really gotten a handle on this nonsense. Let’s form these citizen groups that can observe and report locations of these clowns. A good size task force can really make a difference and bring some normalcy to our home. Like Warford stated in one of his writings to give these people large fines and put their names in the paper.
How much doe’s it take to ask for volunteers that can ride together and report incidents. A short training program would be all it takes to get the citizens out in the field. Let’s start this up now and show these creeps that we are not tolerating their actions.
Rory Stilson
Lancaster
