Contacted by a reader via social media, I was asked, “What exactly do you mean by ‘Cubans enjoy a degree of participatory democracy that Americans can only dream of’?”
It begins with Street Committees that elect representatives to Municipal Assemblies and Cuba’s National Assembly. These representatives serve two-year terms while continuing to receive the same salaries they received through their previous jobs and nothing more. And they’re subject to immediate recall by a simple majority of those who elected them.
Ergo, Cuban “politics” are primarily devoid of corrupting influences.
So, too, is there a women’s federation, a farmers federation, etc., which, along with workplace committees and the aforementioned governmental bodies, carry out vibrant debates concerning various issues. Frequently, these debates involve millions of Cubans who have, at times, rejected new forms of taxation and tax increases.
That high degree of civic involvement is why Cuba has more physicians per person than anywhere on Earth. That’s why Cuba has more art instructors per person than anywhere on Earth. That’s why Cuba has virtually no homeless people.
That’s why, according to the World Wildlife Fund, Cuba is the only nation to achieve sustainable development, which means improving the standard of living of the population while living within Earth’s carrying capacity.
Cuba was the first country to develop a meningitis B vaccine. It was the first country to eliminate mother-to-child HIV transmission. And among many other examples, Cuba has lower infant mortality and neonatal death rates than the US.
Cuba’s form of democracy works for all Cubans because they are their government’s top priority, while in the US, corporations and the capitalist class are “our” government’s top priority.
Related reading: Professor Helen Yaffe’s ‘We are Cuba: How a Revolutionary People Have Survived in a Post-Soviet World,” Yale
University Press, 2020.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
What’s next?
Republicans have been working long and hard to overturn Roe. Unfortunately they needed a large amount of cheating and lying in their efforts.
First, Mitch changed the senate rules three times to properly stack the court. Next, four of the Republican justices are seen on tape and under oath stating that they consider Roe V Wade to be settled law. Undoubtedly these “misstatements” were beneficial to their successful confirmations. Now the Republicans need to move on from being only pro birth, to actually being pro life. The places where abortion will be banned are generally the least generous with social services.
A good start would be to just stop fighting against the ACA and Medicaid. Parents who are ill prepared will need help with child care and so much more. They also need to step up and take meaningful action on guns.
Nowhere in reality do guns galore support quality of life. We know that prosecutors will be working vigorously to make women seeking abortions to prove that they were actually raped, or were in fact close to dying; and that women suffering miscarriages will need to prove a natural occurrence.
That same vigorous effort should go towards corralling dead-beat fathers, and holding them responsible for at least the first eighteen years of his child’s life.
Now Justice Thomas has declared that contraceptives are next in line. Republicans now want a national ban on abortions. If that happens, the gay life style may seem more attractive. I hear that you get a free toaster when you signup.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
Take some notes, Parris
In the June 25 AV Press, the front page headline was. “Fireworks Crackdown Paying Dividends”. The article outlined the efforts the city of Palmdale has made to combat the use of illegal fireworks.
Thank You Palmdale. I appreciate your efforts to make the city safer and a better place to live.
Unfortunately, I don’t live in Palmdale.
I live in Lancaster, and Lancaster does nothing to stop the proliferation of illegal fireworks. Yes there are fines and laws, but they are not enforced and no fines are levied.
The Mayor and his Council do not care that many of their citizens live in fear, that those with mental illness or PTSD suffer terribly, or that family pets are terrified. They think that it is no big deal and that we should all just “suck it up”.
They must not have family or friends in this situation. They don’t understand. The sheriffs department is understaffed and powerless to act. This is not a priority for them. I know because I have reported the addresses of these criminals on numerous occasions, but I have never seen the deputies respond. Not once.
Every year the paper reports how many citations were issued in Palmdale. I have never seen this information reported for Lancaster. When will Lancaster show the they care about their citizens?
Wake up Mr. Parris! Maybe spend an afternoon with Mr. Hofbauer. Take some notes. Maybe some caring will rub off on you.
Greg Quillan
Lancaster
