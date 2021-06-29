Commercial media
CNN’s film “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street” states, “There was a systematic coverup until now.” Not really.
Although Tulsa’s power structure did its best to conceal the massacre of black people, not-for-profit media sources have been telling the story for decades. I became familiar with Black Wall Street during the early-1980s as a then-newly minted listener-sponsor-volunteer of the noncommercial listener-sponsored KPFK radio in North Hollywood (90.7 FM).
Viewer-sponsored Free Speech TV has been telling the story throughout its 25-year existence. And noncommercial magazines, such as In These Times, the Nation, and the Progressive, have been recounting the story for a long time, too. It’s just that with the current softening of white people’s attitudes toward black people, commercial news outlets now see it as being safe to discuss the Tulsa race massacre.
Until recently, capitalist behemoths, such as CNN, wouldn’t dare to tell said story for fear of infuriating their corporate sponsors. Thus, though the capitalist media has long known about the massacre, it couldn’t use it to fatten its bottom line until now.
So CNN’s and other for-profit media source’s cynical attempts to play “whistleblowers” may be successful with those who don’t avail themselves of nonprofit media sources, but not with those of us who do.
Truthfully, and up to this point, CNN and other hideously commercialized manifestations of capitalist culture have been complicit in the marginalization of Tulsa’s race massacre. Indeed, the profit motive compelled them to ignore it.
Lastly, this letter should negate the false belief that CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, etc., represent the leftist media. It is the aforementioned radio station, television station, and magazines that represent the Left. Moreover, unlike CNN, such not-for-profit media sources are free of the debilitating constraints imposed by corporate/capitalist interests.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
The climate
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Joseph Biden’s economic strategy: Put America Last,” published in the Thursday, June 24, 2021 issue, Stephen Moore.
Mr. Moore’s article is written for members of former President Trump followers.
In our shrinking world, it is mandatory to maintain close political and well as financial positive relationships with our allies.
Global warming/climate change is a total world issue. No country is isolated from its devastating effects. Harmful effects are being experienced all over the world.
The statement, that no countries are abiding by the Paris Climate Accord is totally untrue. There are numerous published articles and implementations in European countries such as, Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), France, Denmark, other Scandinavian countries, and Asian countries, including China that are actively pursuing the transition from fossil fuel to a hydrogen fuel economy.
Since this letter is limited to 300 words, thus, looking up these articles via the internet is the reader’s responsibility. Due to Mr. Trump’s denial of climate change we are way behind other countries for corrective actions.
Answering Mr. Moor’s No 1: Yes, China is way ahead of us in Infrastructure, and transitioning to a hydrogen fuel economy. An example article of many: “China’s hydrogen roadmap: 4 things to know” https://asia.nikkei.com
Answering No 2: Yes, alternate taxation is the only way we as a nation, and the world are going to finance the achieve progress against Global Warming.
No 3: We can not be an isolated country economically, and socially. The world is too small, and must be cohesive to positively alter Global Warming. Countries and big business that have no regard for what our Grandchildren will face trying to survive on a dying planet is committing future murder of our youth.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Opposite effect
Mr. White is very wrong about my having no Black friends. I have had Black friends since I was 10 years old. I had a Black friend/neighbor and we did everything together until she moved. I had another Black neighbor who was my friend for many years. He died this year. I have had friends of all races. My closest friend right now is Hispanic.
I do speak up for Native Americans. Many people speak up for Blacks, but no one speaks up for Native Americans — including you. Before you accuse me of not speaking up, and you need speak up for Native Americans. They need jobs more than anyone else in America. I am part Native American and want them to have a better life just like you want Blacks to have a better life.
It is my opinion that you are too quick to judge others as being racist. There is an old saying, “you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.” Try little more honey and a little less vinegar. Being quick to call people “racist” will not make them want to speak out. It will have the opposite effect.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
