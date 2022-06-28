Why celebrate?
So the LGBT+ community gets the month of June as “Pride Month” so we get a big dose of the colorful parades and various other celebratory events on our LA TV stations.
I’m just somewhat curious about what they are actually celebrating? I hear on some promos it’s about their contributions to society as a whole.
Undoubtedly, there are many examples of gay individuals who have made the world a better place and I’m sure that some of our greatest historical figures were probably gay.
That doesn’t protract from their accomplishments but I doubt that they championed their sexuality along with whatever they accomplished. Which brings me to my point that why isn’t there at least a day to celebrate Family Pride.
Requirements would be that a married couple had children and raised their children into successful adults and never divorced. I guess the answer would be that the demographic is increasingly becoming the minority.
I don’t care about what consenting adults do behind closed doors but I don’t need a ticker-tape tape parade to say I’m a proud hetero. Weirdly, the two loudest voices in our country are the Gays and the Abortion-Rights activists all of which probably wont be celebrating Family Pride Day.
P.S, as I write this, Roe v Wade was overturned which will undoubtedly give a free pass to the rioters and looters that have been somewhat dormant waiting to do what they best.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
A whole 18 cents
A recent AVP editorial declared that an 18 cent reduction per gallon of gasoline was a good start.
Well Holy Crow, Folks, that amount would get you a whole gallon – four quarts – pre 1950s.
Solidified in neurons, dancing in my memory circuits, is a comic strip from that era: Don Duck, at the wheel of his cartoonish little droptop is handing a bunch of coins to a gas station attendant – one gallon is shown on the pump display behind the man as Don blurts “My last eighteen cents!”
Oops. Well, there is a lesson in there somewhere, Folks. Yep. Somewhere.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Support for Jones
On June 16, 2022, the Palmdale City Council took up the hiring of a new City Attorney and interviewed John Jones II as a possible candidate. According to a related 6/17 AV Article, a small but angry group convinced the council to postpone selection of John Jones because of his previous involvement in a lawsuit against the city for district elections.
This is another perfect example of the very distinct perceptions two tribes can have of the same occurrence. I guarantee you that most Latinos and African Americans in Palmdale view John Jones’ involvement in that lawsuit very differently than do members of the Freedom Coalition.
We view Mr. Jones’ involvement in that lawsuit as a very strong positive element. That lawsuit strove to protect the voting rights of Latinos and Blacks from the vestiges of racially polarized voting and Mr. Jones was part of a legal team that sought to protect 75% of the city’s population from a government that demonstrably did not care about our voting rights at all.
If this is true, why would Blacks and Latinos be opposed to Mr. Jones? On the contrary, we are very much in support of Mr. Jones because we believe that he would protect the interests of protected classes and ensure that city government would not make the same costly mistakes that caused them to waste 7 million dollars on an ill-advised and shortsighted position.
Will the current council continue to go counter the interests of the majority of its residents that now comprise 75% of the city’s total population or will they finally accept their responsibility for securing the interests of all its residents?
Their decision on the issue of the new city attorney will answer that question.
Xavier Flores
President, AV-LULAC
Palmdale
