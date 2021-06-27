More gun laws?
Quoting June 23 article in the AV Press on background checks.
In 2020 about 42% of the background checks were denied because the would-be buyer had a felony conviction on their record. The questioner clearly asks if you had ever been convicted of a felony.
Making a false statement is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison. The article also states that in 2017, that only 12 of the 112,000 people denied purchase by the background check were prosecuted. It also states the GAO is to busy to investigate and prosecute any more cases.
If we cant enforce the laws on the books now, why do we need more.
John Goit Sr.
Antelope Acres
Race and fireworks?
I know Guy Marsh enjoys making controversial comments to shake up stale conventional thinking and to stimulate conversation. But his recent remarks suggesting that expressing concerns about fireworks might be motivated by racism go beyond provocative to outrageous, if not somewhat ridiculous.
I’m confident that firework complaints have increased in recent years primarily because such activity has only recently become more widespread. My area was peaceful for the most part until about two or three years ago.
But now I have neighbors who set off bottle rockets most summer nights. I don’t even know who’s doing it, let alone the colors of their skins.
Their ethnicity has no bearing on how their activities affect me and others, and I strongly suspect my elderly Black and Filipino friends on my street would agree.
Guy’s fond reminiscences of growing up and “exploding [fireworks] day and night” to celebrate certain holidays make me rather glad that I’ve never lived in his part of town.
I think such shenanigans are rather inconsiderate of one’s fellow neighbors, many of whom likely don’t appreciate the rowdy festivities.
His closing admonition to simply “relax, people” is rather difficult to adopt when one is exposed to sudden blasts at unpredictable intervals at any time of any night. Perhaps Guy enjoys sudden loud bangs, or he’s losing his hearing, or maybe he just feels that sleeping with earplugs is an appropriate price to pay so that others can behave with no concerns for the comfort of their fellow humans.
David Stansifer
Lancaster
So sorry
The “Bash the United States Club,” which are the writers who always send in a weekly opinion, must be some very lonely and unhappy people.
After realizing they are all buddies and this is their life, I really feel sorry for them. Many people have told me that they will not read their letters to the editor anymore.
Sorry, guys.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
Resorting to vice
Friday March 21, 2019: Today’s AVP front page article describes the Lancaster City approval of a marijuana (pot) cultivation and dispensing facility near Ave L and 10 St West.
As I recall, several years ago law enforcement busted an underground pot growing operation close to this location, near Ave L and 20 St West in Lancaster.
One tip off was the unusually high electric bills being generated from a desolate plot of land.
What was then illegal and underground is now legal and above ground for all the residents to see and wonder what the hell happened to the Antelope Valley?
The AV has gone to pot. Pot that contains carcinogens like tobacco, causes you to fail employer drug screening and impairs your sensory mechanisms.
There is nothing recreational about Pot; It’s a powerful gateway drug. California City officials are also shaking their heads at this new Pot cultivation and distribution facility. They wanted to be the “go to” pot emporium in Southern California.
Like Lancaster, they were desperate for tax revenue, so they resorted to vice.
William Jacobs
Palmdale
More important issues
We hear so much about homeless people but we don’t hear anything about our most important people. These people dedicate their lives to making our communities safe, keep things going, educate our young people, do volunteer work, provide jobs, take care of and treat the sick and the elderly and victims of violence.
And I don’t think they get paid enough for the wonderful jobs they do.
Housing costs have been out of control, out of reach for the average professional person.
I’m talking about law enforcement, teachers, doctors, nurses, emergency workers, small business owners, care givers, bus drivers, dentists, staff at professional offices, and others.
These people are also struggling to survive, afford a house payment or rent, live in a decent neighborhood and on their wages, they can barely make it.
How are others like retired people, young people just starting their employment career, married people and young families supposed to make it.
When people who contribute so much to the community, can’t even afford to live in it then there is something terribly wrong and it needs to be fixed.
I’m so tired of the regular writers who can only criticize the other writers about what they write about and most of it is political and it is almost daily.
There are more important issues we need to discuss.
Barbara Richardson
Littlerock
Regulations
April 2007 no one was regulating Merrill Lynch et al due to budget cuts, and mortgage fraud collapsed the economy.
By December 2008 Bernie Madoff had been “investigated” at least twice by the SEC, he even gave them information that would indict himself, but they did not follow up; it was his own sons who turned him in to the DOJ for his Ponzi Scheme.
In 2020 Covid 19 spread and killed rampantly in USA while the CDC wrote obscure papers and no one actually enforced quarantines or lockdowns. Today the Miami condo that collapsed Thursday had just passed city inspection on Wednesday. Anyone see a pattern here? Who said we are better off without regulations?
Kay Ebeling
South Lake Tahoe
Garcia takes action
Like many residents of the Antelope Valley, my family and I have recently noticed the rise of illegal growing operations in the region.
These cartel-linked grows brought with them a rise in crime and are using trafficked illegal immigrants as indentured servant workers.
These are multi-million dollar criminal operations that have infiltrated our neighborhoods, and they are threatening our families and neighbors.
And as the crisis at our border continues without any sign of slowing down, the Biden administration refuses to address the problems we are face.
For the folks of the Antelope Valley, the border crisis is no longer something taking place hundreds of miles away. It is hurting our communities right here, and our federal government refuses to recognize it.
Only a few months ago, Congressman Mike Garcia began to receive calls from AV residents who were concerned with these operations spreading across the desert floor. Instead of dismissing us, he took action. Immediately.
He joined law enforcement on multiple flights to spot these operations beginning in March, and shined a bright light on the little-known issue on national TV. He made sure the AV was not forgotten.
And just a few weeks ago, he was there on the ground at a multi-agency raid (the largest in the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s history) that took down illegal growing operations in four different counties.
In a time where too many of our elected leaders are all talk, Garcia takes action. Thank you.
Michele Starkey
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.