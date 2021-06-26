It starts at home
My response to Art Siratos letter dated 6-22-21. I’ve been working with youths for over 42 years both in the schools and in the communities.
I speak of experience in working directly with youths not by reading others works, attending lectures or studying the problem.
It takes 2 a male and female to produce a child and with it a shared responsibility in raising.
In this day and age in producing so many children out of wedlock only produces children without security.
I saw first hand the problems on male kids and the negative effects of single parenting created on the family while growing up in south central L.A. during the 1960s. No where is this seen more then in the Black community.
Ask any parent what are the odds of raising a child in our so called modern society, from the time a child leaves the threshold of the home that child is challenged on his or her morals and good upbringing installed by loving caring parents.
Step adoptive parents are modeled by natural parents in giving what they are denied if only temporary, court award foster parenting is only a go between before that child can be safely placed back in the home or until that child reaches the age of 18.
Sadly our system has failed tragically by a work overloaded system created by the failing of men who did not take their man up responsibilities, males as parents will always fall back on their upbringing good or bad, it all does start in the home.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
No justice for all
Thinking recently about our pledge. I started it in the 1950s at school and today recite it 3 or 4 times a month at various meetings.
I’ll never move to strike God from the pledge, but lately I have dropped the ending. Sadly, in view of our country today it seems no longer possible to affirm “and justice for all.” I hope this is temporary.
Karl Pearcy
Leona valley
Recall Newsom
Shut down California’s economy without sufficient scientific evidence, keeping favored businesses open.
Big Box stores (tax producers) Hollywood productions and his own winery remained open. Shut down churches (subsequently overturned by SCOTUS), restaurants and small businesses.
Disregarded his own social distancing directives when dining at French Laundry with pharmaceutical lobbyists.
Failed to get students back to public schools, rolling over to teachers unions. His own children went to private school.
Failed to have CA Employment Development Department get unemployment relief to workers promptly, while EDD made payments to prisoners and criminals. https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/article247397975.html
Put in place an early release program for “…at least 63,000 dangerous prisoners convicted of violent crimes in an effort to create “safer prisons” …”. https://newspunch.com/gov
Signed AB 5, requiring gig workers to be classified as employees, jeopardizing their livelihoods.
Failed to provide leadership to fix the homeless problem in major cities.
Failed to lead CA out of the energy crisis. Population endures regular power-outages and 38 percent higher gasoline costs.
Failed to address the water crisis. Periodic rainfall not harvested, but wasted as runoff to the sea.
Wasted funding on high-speed train to nowhere.
Failed to address long-term debt with CA pension fund obligations. Provided additional pay-out of windfall funds to buy-back recall votes.
Unconstitutionally created a sanctuary state with benefits for those here illegally, for which you must pay.
Established a commission to study reparations to people who were never slaves from taxpayers who were never slavers.
As went San Francisco while mayor, so goes California now.
We need a competent person to get this state moving again, and stop flight of businesses and population. The Tax Foundation ranks California 48th in terms of business climate, 48th in regulatory burdens with cost of living 50 percent higher than national average.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.