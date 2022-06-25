The road to extinction
I don’t believe there is such a thing as a bad elephant, lion, dog, cat, snake, fish, or whale. These creatures simply behave as nature intended.
There are only bad people.
I don’t believe we can claim moral superiority over any of these other species. They have as much right to walk the earth as we do, no more, no less.
The concept of police dogs offends me. We are a violent species, but that is no excuse for dragging innocent animals into joining us in violence of our own making.
I am against training porpoises to plant magnetic explosive devices on hulls of enemy ships. I am against training dogs to sniff out dangerous explosives. I encourage providing animals with safe homes, but I am against putting their lives in danger in order to join our destructive behavior.
We’re smart enough to split the atom, but not smart enough to control it. We’ve created thousands of tons of radioactive nuclear waste but don’t know how to store it safely for 24 thousand years.
We’re smart enough to invent a vaccine to immunize people against COVID-19, but not smart enough to take the shot.
We’ve developed birth control devices, but due to the influence of conservative religious cults opposing their use, the population explosion remains out of control.
In 1960, there were 3 billion people. Currently, there are 7.9 billion. The projected estimate for 2057 is for 10 billion people. Every year, the average population increase is 81 million people worldwide. Now our planet is getting warmer, and species like polar bears, tigers, and penguins are on the road to extinction.
With the world’s rainforests being cut down, the oceans getting depleted of fish and coral reefs, and non-biodegradable plastics poisoning the planet, Man is on the road to extinction.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
A mistake
I’m no lawyer, but to me the owner of the gas station that fired the employee for the mistake of setting the wrong gas prices on their pumps would have no leg to stand on in suing the ex-employee to be reimbursed for the loss.
Unless that employee set the price wrong on purpose. I have had employees in the past make mistakes that cost me money, and I never would’ve considered suing them, let alone firing them. People make mistakes.
The owner of that gas station is lucky to have had an employee with a sister so kind. If in fact he does repay that station with those Go Fund Me funds they would be fools not to rehire him.
If you question what ails this country, you need look no further than the 300 or so customers that knowingly and willingly stole a lot of gas that morning.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
Looking good
Leftists crow about how good the economy is now with inflation “transitory”.
BLS labor participation rate at the peak of Trump’s economy in January 2020 was 63.4 % of working age Americans actually working, up from 62.8% when taking office in 2017.
Democrat shutdown of the economy over COVID brought it down to 60.2% in April 2020. Most recently, it is up to 62.3% in May 22 but still short by almost a million jobs from the high in Nov 19 before the COVID shutdown.
Because of government incentives to not find a job, the unemployment rate is 3.6%, despite low participation. See BLS.gov
When Joe Biden was on the campaign trail in Feb 2020, he promised to get rid of fossil fuels and, on his first day in office, he signed executive orders to cancel the Keystone pipeline, disallow new drilling leases on federal lands, and curtail fracking for natural gas.
This signaled to the investors that the supply of oil, and therefore gasoline, will be cut back, providing dis-incentives for investment, and without cut-back in demand, gas prices would rise.
When gas and diesel costs rise, everything transported to markets increases in price, including food. Inflation is now 8.4%. Joe Biden caused the cost of everything to go up.
Under a functioning capitalist system, this incentivizes more supply, which would moderate prices. However, government intervention in the market process (Biden’s executive orders) curtails supply.
Additionally, the cost of housing in California is outrageous; $885K is the median price for a single-family house, out of reach of young families.
GDP has shrunk by 1.5% in the first quarter, in contrast to 1.1 % growth projected; we await second quarters change, and if negative, we are in recession.
BTW, the stock market is tanking.
Is it really “looking good”?
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.