A suggestion
I might have found a good use for the fed stimulus check I didn’t ask for. Maybe I’ll just send it to Texas to protect themselves from the cartels.
I see that LAX is going to spend more millions of dollars to make a congested airport more congested. All they know to do is spend millions. They spent millions of dollars buying up thousands of acres here in the antelope valley in the 60s and 70s to expand their airport. All I’ve ever seen out there is alfalfa being grown. I know this was a great investment for them.
So CO2 is blamed for climate change. It is only .04% of the volume of the atmosphere. Of that .04% 95% accures naturally from volcanoes and such. Humans contribute 5% which works out to .0016% of the total volume of the atmosphere. So according to my hero George Carlin man thinks he really is in control of mother nature. Right!
Want to thank Caltrans guys for trimming a tree in our area that broke and was hiding a stop sign. They were on the ball and got it fixed. Thank you.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Out of control
World Leaders: Watching Pres. Bidden meet with world leaders is like bringing in a substitute teacher to an out of control class.
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
Like it never happened
“Trumpgate” should cover everything, right Jim Gardner, John Manning, Skip Thacker et al? What with money laundering, tax fraud/evasion, corrupt abuse of power using the Justice Department to search phone records of reporters and Democrats, it would be tedious to add “gate” to everything. There is even more criminal liability for Trump & Co.
Democratic presidencies dating back to 1970 have produced exactly one criminal conviction and 3 criminal indictments.
Republican presidencies have had a total of 91 convictions and 124 indictments. When John Manning opines that Democrats are to blame for the decline of the country, get a second opinion.
By every economic measure, Democrats outperform Republicans, e.g., GDP, Jobs, Median income, Debt to GDP, Stocks, and Unemployment averaged over time. Curt Redecker cherry-picks a low unemployment rate 2 years ago. Trump came in with 4.7% and left with 6.7%. Trump lost jobs in 4 years. Nice try, Curt, but no pass.
Meanwhile, Judy Watson expresses more concern for Dr. Seuss while dismissing reports of children separated from their mothers at the border under Trump. She says she is a Christian.
Timothy Gassaway called others and me “haters” last year for telling the truth about Trump. Then he says that President Biden is not a “legitimate president.”
The truth about Trump is hateful but lies about Biden’s legitimacy are what Timothy? What’s a word for that?
A company that cleans up messes has the slogan “Like it never happened.” The Republicans make messes like 1/6 and act “like it never happened.” They all contributed to the insurrection for months with the election fraud lie either by advancing it or remaining silent.
The above letter writers have ignored the insurrection done on their behalf and caused by and for their guy. Like it never happened.
Bill Pappas
Palmdale
Racism is a sin
On 7 June 2021, Mr. Gardner responded to my letter, writing “... I did not know that by reading a letter one can tell the race of the writer.”
I have been writing to this newspaper for almost 30 years. If a person writes a letter about Black women being on welfare and illegal immigrants should go back to their country, why would my assumption be wrong that the writer is white?
You may argue that Mr. Rios, Mr. Hernandez, or Ms. Avilla are Hispanic and Republican, but that is only three writers.
I speak from experience as well since most of my friends/acquaintances are white. Comments over the years in letters show that many Republican conservative whites do not have Blacks as friends.
I believe that Mr. Gardner and Mr. Thacker, and Ms. Stephens fit this category. I believe that Mr. Gardner worked 40 years as a retired teacher.
If true, he did not establish relationships with minorities, for if he had, he would not be writing certain comments in this newspaper. My white friends/acquaintances get very bothered when they are called racists. Hearing this, I talk about racism by giving examples instead.
If you do not have a lot of minorities as friends, that can be alleviated by doing research in order to gain an understanding. If Gardner is against reparations for African-Americans,
I am sure that he would oppose Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
I am constantly dismayed by opinions written by conservatives as if it is fact. Mr. Thacker writes that “... your written ‘facts’ are just your opinion.” I do not hide behind my opinion without using facts to justify it.
Racism is a sin and Pastor Idleman should have spoken out.
If Thacker and Ms. Stephens say they are Christians, they should have spoken out as well.
Vincent White
Lancaster
