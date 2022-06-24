GoFundMe is the answer
The editorial, “Paying for a mistake with other people’s money” (AVP, 06/18/22), drew my interest. We know that John Szczecina, the manager of a Shell station, mistakenly set the price of gas at $0.69 per gallon, rather than $6.99. An unknown number of drivers bought the cheap gas before the error was corrected. Although John accepted responsibility, and will repay the estimated $16,000 loss, he was terminated.
John must now find a new job. News reports did not provide his annual salary, or the value of his assets. We don’t know whether he owns or rents his home, or the type of vehicle he drives, or whether he is supporting a spouse and minor children.
For all we know, John may be struggling like millions of others who are being forced to make sacrifices to pay for their basic needs.
The Editor opined: “We’re not so sure that a GoFundMe page was the best way to do that because it’s not him paying the money back, himself, but rather, he’s using other people’s money to pay for his mistake.”
It is presumed that John did not have $16,000 readily available.
Rising interest rates ruled out applying for a personal loan, or taking a credit card cash advance.
Requesting donations to his GoFundMe page was the most expeditious means for John to raise funds to repay the station owner, despite having no legal obligation to do so.
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
Show us the money
Summertime, and the living is uneasy, gas is high, and the grass is brown.
Summertime, and our thoughts turn to what if we spent high speed rail billions on water projects.
Summertime, and we wonder, if recession is the next Biden caused calamity.
When will the congressional hearings addressing the inadequate capitol security on Jan 6th begin?
Why is Juneteenth celebrated on the 20th?
Maybe the President should ride a stationary bike.
What are Lancaster and Palmdale spending Measure AV funds on? We were promised a committee to keep the community appraised, but a Google search reveals committee names but almost nothing else.
Not accusing either city of misappropriation, just would like to know how the millions of new revenues are being spent.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
So confused
What is driving this insanity we witness in our world? We are repeatedly being bludgeoned to extreme uncertainty and confusion in everyday life, as turmoil accelerates on all fronts.
There is disagreement on the basics of our existence, from the origin of life to what our children should be taught which includes the assertions of a child’s gender once he emerges from the womb.
Society today can be summed up in a single word “confusion”, and that confusion is encapsulated in the biblical term “Babel”, which means “confusion.”
Examples of this confusion has even corrupted modern science.
Scientists agree that there is no such thing as spontaneous generation, life coming from non-living, inanimate objects.
Still many try to convince us that life has come from non-living matter; some lifeless, mindless cosmic flatulence that somehow created all we see. This is confusion.
When all these “smart people” including an incoming justice on our Supreme Court cannot define what a ‘woman’ is, even though she herself is a woman, this is confusion.
Babel, therefore, is not just some ancient place where God confused the languages. It is this spiritual state of mind, this complete confusion and uncertainty about who we are, where we came from, how we’re supposed to be acting, and where we’re going.
Scripture tells us that people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. ... “Because you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children” (Hosea 4:6 NKJV).
Demand an end to the confusion.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Angels are the exception
A well known saying states…there are few problems that can’t be solved if you throw enough money at it.
The LA Angels prove to be one of the exceptions to this thinking as you could probably throw Elon Musk at this problem with the same results, proving you can’t buy a championship you’ve got to work for it. Thankfully I am not a Angels fan! Go Cardinals!
Ron Bellville
Lancaster
