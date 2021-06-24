The more things change
Well, here we go again. One of my favorite features in the AV Press is, “Today in History.” Let’s see how these events turned out or could have affected current ones.
On May 10, 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis was captured by Union forces.
Just think, if he were alive today, he could have led the insurrection on Jan. 6.
On May 12, 1970, the Senate voted unanimously to confirm Harry Blackman as a Supreme Court Justice. Blackman, a conservative, led the Court to adopt Roe vs. Wade.
That decision, nearly 50 years ago, is now hanging by a thread, thanks to Donald Trump.
On May 19, 1913, California governor, Hiram Johnson, signed a law prohibiting aliens who were not citizens from owning farm land, a measure targeted at the Japanese.
Just in case you were under the illusion that racism and discrimination against Asians started last year.
On May 26, 1938, the House on Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress. This was the height of anti-democratic times…until now.
On May 29, 1973, Tom Bradley was elected the first Black mayor of Los Angeles.
This was before Republicans suppressed the Black vote and America was still a democracy.
On June 5, 1967, war erupted in the Middle East when Israel launched a series of pre-emptive airfield strikes that destroyed the entire Egyptian air force. Gee, what a surprise, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Offense taken
I have need to set the record straight on the contents of a June 10 letter written by Mr. Ralph S. Brax.
You wrote, sir, that my Republican friends and I have no ideology, principles or values. In addition you implied that the only issue we agree on is to suppress the vote and make it very difficult to Blacks, Hispanics, seniors and young people to cast their ballots.
You are obviously a well-educated man, so ignorance could not have shaped your views. So I must assume that you believe what you have written. You could not be farther from the truth.
Some members of the Democrat party have little to write about in terms of positives and praise for their actions, so they attack Republicans to undermine and to destroy their credibility. Their tactic is to accuse Republicans for everything that they themselves are guilty of.
Now lets focus on your closing statement that Republicans can only unite in supporting laws that destroy democracy. I was raised to believe that we live in a Republic and not a democracy (Article 4 and Section 4 of the Constitution).
I assure you sir that my friends and I have no desire to destroy our great Republic. God bless America.
Ray J. Freeman
Palmdale
Good letter
Read the opinion letters today, 6-18-21.
I want to thank Mr. Vincent White for an outstanding letter for Father’s Day. Thank you, Mr. White, for saying, much better than I, kind words about dads.
Thank you. Belated happy Father’s Day to you.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Local hero
I am writing this to you because I have a story. It’s a good story for a change, well not all good, but the important part is good.
Last Saturday morning between 12:15 a.m. and 1 a.m. someone breaking the law started a fire in my backyard. The backyard is about two streets. The fire started because of that dumb person setting off fireworks.
It’s been going on all around town for a year. The past two weeks, it’s been constantly. Friday about 9 p.m., they were setting off fireworks a lot. Then I fell asleep watching TV.
Well, about 12:30-12:45, several neighbors came knocking on my door, my two dogs were barking, I got up looked out and the neighbor down the street was yelling your yard is on fire. I opened the door, she said your backyard is on fire.
I went out and there were flames all over the yard. heading toward the house. I asked who did this? What happened? How did that get started? Well, as I gave my yard hose to the neighbor from across the street, this young man took it and sprayed the flames and kept them from coming to my house.
That young man got the flames out, way back by the time the fire station got there. I just want people to know that this is what happens when people don’t think and continue to set of these fireworks in yards, streets, etc., where people live. I and my two dogs could have burned up. If not for God and that young man, a teenager, I could have died in that fire. To me, he is what they call a hero. He saved our lives.
Linda P. Miskiewicz
Lancaster
