Make it a priority
This letter is a response to Douglas Duncan’s complaint about inconsiderate, loud, late-night music keeping him and his neighborhood awake.
I really feel for you. While your complaint was about music, I have been complaining about incessant fireworks for years, but I feel we are very much in the same boat. I don’t have a solution, but I just wanted to commiserate.
I cannot comprehend how people can be so cruel, heartless and care so little about others’ ability to sleep. Sleep is literally the most important thing to our health. We all need it so badly. It’s vital. So why does everyone in this valley seem determined to destroy our ability to sleep?
These inconsiderate maniacs have to sleep sometime, too. I often wish we could fight fire with fire. I don’t condone or encourage such a thing, but I often wish that they could be kept constantly kept awake and repeatedly, violently jolted awake.
Maybe their behavior would change if they too suffered unimaginably from years of prolonged sleep deprivation.
Countless people tell me that law enforcement can’t and won’t help with these sorts of noise issues because it’s trivial and not a priority. Well, eventually, when enough people suffer from sleep deprivation for long enough, it becomes a priority.
When people like Douglas who work in hazardous jobs or with heavy machinery can’t even safely perform their duties, then it’s no longer a trivial problem for our community. AV leaders need to make this a priority.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
Green energy
The text below is prompted by Mr. Sam Kilanowski’s article, “The Cost of Green Energy,” published in the AV Press’s Wednesday, June 15, 2022 issue.
Within Sam’s article he references the publication, Mines, Materials, And Green Energy: A Reality Check,” by Mark P. Mills, Manhattan Institute:https://media4.manhattan-institute.org
Yes Sam, I totally agree with your article in relation to current and future Electric Vehicles (EV)/s battery disposal and reconditioning issues, as well as, the vast amounts raw materials to sustain the production of these batteries.
However, a growth industry is established. Ref.: “Innovators making the Electric Vehicle Battery more Sustainable,” Link: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021
A vary viable alternative to pure electric battery propulsion is the Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) powered Electric Vehicles (HFEV)’s. This motive power is suffering from the same ills as the pure EV’s are, lack of supporting infrastructure, (i.e., hydrogen generation plants, and fueling stations). However, these ills are slowly being corrected.
Ref.: “USA Department of Energy Hydrogen Program,” Link: https://www.hydrogen.energy.gov/
Ref.: “German Hydrogen Strategy aims for Global Leadership in Energy Transition,” Link: https://www.cleanenergywire.org/news
Also, Ref.: “UK Hydrogen Strategy,” Link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-hydrogen-strategy
The City of Lancaster is sponsoring the establishment of a Hydrogen fuel generation plant, with planned ground breaking by 2023. Ref.: https://www.greencarcongress.com
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Another LA
In the June 18th issue of the Valley Press, there is an article about the new 1.05 million sq. ft warehouse being built at 10th. West & Ave M.
It says they have put a rush on the planning and building so they can get it done before they expect the Joshua Tree to be classified an endangered species.
Their Joshua Tree mitigation plan says that there are 400 Joshua Trees on the property. I think there is more but I’ll take the politician’s word, because politicians never lie, right?
They say 18 will be maintained in a preservation area,135 will be transplanted and 29 will be left in the undeveloped area. If my math is correct that means 218 will be destroyed,
I thought there was a penalty for destroying a Joshua Tree. I guess it doesn’t matter if big bucks are involved. Just like the doctrine of Eminent Domain, If the cities, county or state decide they want something, they take it by hook or crook.
We have water restrictions, yet the cities approve new car wash, multiple housing developments and commercial complexes that will require a lot of water while under construction and then more development, more water restrictions.
We are losing our desert at an alarming rate and no one seems to care. All the cities of Lancaster & Palmdale care about is the almighty buck surely not preserving our way of life. We are quickly becoming another Los Angeles.
I have lived in this valley since I was 4 yrs old. That’s a lot of years and I’ve seen all the changes and they are not all for the betterment of this valley’s citizens.
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
