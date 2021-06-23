Who’s getting unemployment?
In a 17 June 2021 article, AP reporter Adam Beam outlined the number of unemployment cases that the California Employment Development (EDD) has cleared.
The EDD has paid out over $128 Billion to more than a 20 million people. However, the state of California has 40 million residents. That means 50% of the California people have been paid unemployment. Those statistics sound fishy. Right? Governor Newsom hasn’t figured it out.
The number of people who have not received their EDD assistance during the pandemic has caused State Senator Wilk and Assemblyman Lackey to raise the flag.
Who pays for this EDD fraud? It isn’t the EDD Director Rita Saenz or Governor Newsom ... we pay.
Yvonne L. Des Lauriers
Palmdale
Relax, people
The story “[US congressperson Mike] Garcia raising awareness of illegal pot grows” (AV Press, May 13) quoted a press release from Garcia’s office which read, in part, “One constituent shared a story of their neighbor’s house being shot at for 20 minutes by transnational criminal organization leaders.”
However, an internet search found no amount of corroborating evidence that would substantiate such an absurd claim.
Think about it: Transnational criminal organization leaders allegedly shot at an occupied dwelling for nearly as long as the LAPD shot at a house inhabited by SLA members. But, the only “proof” provided by Mike Garcia was an anonymous source.
I’m not saying that large-scale illegal marijuana cultivation isn’t problematic; the deprivation of state tax revenues being especially troublesome. But it appears that Mike Garcia exaggerated the problem through typically manipulative disinformation.
Therefore, I’m left to think that illegal pot grows aren’t nearly as troubling as Mike Garcia would have us believe. He failed to investigate a laughable claim made by an anonymous source, just as he has no interest in a congressional investigation of Trump’s deadly attempted coup. How very irresponsible yet telling of the petty capitalist/politician Mike Garcia.
Finally, one of my fondest memories of coming of age here in Lancaster during the 1960s and ’70s was my use of (a shudder) illegal fireworks; firecrackers, M-80s, M-100s, cherry bombs, etc. We exploded them day and night during New Year and 4th of July celebrations and other times, and no one seemed concerned.
Nowadays, though, illegal fireworks seem to be on par with school shootings. So perhaps it’s a communist plot.
Or maybe it’s because Lancaster is no longer lily-white as it once was, and, accordingly, that many users of illegal fireworks are now people of color. Relax, people.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Better use of money
If, as it’s been said, “Experience makes the best teacher,” maybe the recent assault encountered by our benevolent Gov. Newsome, on the streets of Oakland, will give him cause to reassess the manner in which he’s chosen to spend California’s surplus.
In retrospect, he may now realize that aside from, or inaddition to promoting small business development, many small business owners could also benefit from having some of those dollars directed towards more aggressive help in curbing homelessness and enhancing mental healthcare treatment than trying to entice a few slackards to get vaxed.
Pat Williams
Lancaster
