What’s the difference?
The Democrat’s plan for the Misinformation committee to “protect us” from hearing anything they don’t want us to know, is patterned after Hitler’s program when he came into power, or have we forgotten about history?
He shut down all newspapers that opposed his policy and jailed any one printing underground pamphlets. I don’t know how this idea was not shoot down as soon as it was thought of.
When the Republicans get in office, they too will have control over what we hear and see. How does this not infringe of Freedom Of Speech?
Thomas Gallagher
Lancaster
A few thoughts
Sam Kilanowski’s cut-and-pasted “The cost of green energy” (06.15.22) quoted the fossil fuel industry hack Mark P. Mills as saying, “A single electric car contains more cobalt than 1,000 smartphone batteries...” — ”Mines, Minerals, And ‘Green’ Energy: A Reality Check,” Manhattan Institute.
But cobalt is being phased out by EV manufacturers in favor of much less problematic iron-phosphate. For example, more than half of Tesla’s batteries are made of iron phosphate, and Samsung and Panasonic have eliminated cobalt.
Mill’s via Kilanowski: “By 2050, the quantity of worn-out solar panels—much of it non-recyclable—will constitute double the tonnage of all today’s global plastic waste...” Nonetheless, that would be far more manageable than the horrendous consequences of fossil fuel-induced climate catastrophe.
Moreover, Mills is so disingenuous that he’s claimed that cobalt and lithium are rare earth minerals when they aren’t and, among other half-truths and lies, that fossil fuels are “almost inexhaustible.”
Per Mill’s beloved and compromised Manhattan Institute, it’s received $1.3 million from ExxonMobil since 1998 and “$3.2 million from the Koch Foundation, 1997-2017. https://centerjd.org/content/fact-sheet-manhattan-institute
It’s simple, an ever-increasing number of us are powering our homes and vehicles via rooftop solar systems independent of energy capitalists, and they deeply resent it. So, they effectively hire unscrupulous individuals like Mark Mills, who stop at nothing toward their aggrandizement.
Judy Watson: “...more Food distributing centers, and meat packing facilities have mysteriously burned to the ground...It’s no accident a food shortage is looming as thousands of illegals invade our country daily.” Translation: “Brown people are coming.”
That’s disgusting. Food processing plants aren’t being set afire to create food shortages, and the U.S. isn’t being invaded. That purposely divisive conspiratorial garbage is firmly grounded in bigotry. https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-processing-fire-idUSL2N2WW2CY
The only thing more disgusting is that so few of this forum’s readers are offended by it.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
So many questions
June 17th a writer submitted a letter stating “Did not watch one second of the made for TV “1-6 Investigation” where I am told 9nine leftist” and on ranting about the 1-6 investigation.
He did Not watch but He was “told”. How can anyone make a logical judgement base on 2nd hand info?
It’s like the Boxes of Ballots found in the river that had “Trumps” name on them. “Who” saw the boxes? (UK). What River? (UK). Where on the so called river? (UK).
How was it proved that there were “Ballots” in the boxes? (UK). Why no c-phone photos of something so “important? Where is the Logic?
William Beasley
California City
Wish him luck
Well boy howdy, folks, I was wrong. Mea culpa.
For Father’s Day, I got a copy of Mr. Kurzweil’s book and found that – along with Ms Chicken Little – I was completely brain-dead about the possible sky-collapse with the advent of The Singularity.
And, in fact, I can’t wait It’s a good thing. It’s the Grecian “Elysian Fields.”
Only bad thing is that Ray Kurtzweil says Mr. Singularity wont arrive until 2045! Wish me Luck!
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
