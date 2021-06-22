Same logic
When police are killed in the line of duty, I often hear the same sentiment: “They knew the risk when they took the jobs.”
How come we can’t apply this same logic when criminals are killed during arrests, regardless of color. They knew the risks when they did the crime.
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
A question
Why can’t we all just get along?
Richard Baltzley
Palmdale
Tradition isn’t always best
Miguel Rios sent in a letter in which he used Father’s Day as an excuse to express his own misogynistic views, (“It starts in the home,” June 17).
Rios refers to “Real men who man up to their parental responsibilities,” and although I share his concern, I object to the phrase “man up” because it reinforces the stereotype that men are inherently tougher, stronger, and more capable than women. If that’s true, I haven’t noticed.
According to Rios, real men never abandon their children and the family, “thus becoming head of the household the way God intended.” It must be convenient to have private conversations with The Deity. However, the evidence would suggest that modern families often flourish with two men, two women, or a single parent raising children. If God does not approve of these arrangements, She has not made Her objections known to me.
Conversely, having the traditional male husband and female wife is no guarantee that a family will live in harmony. Just ask 4-year-old Noah Cuatro. Oh wait, you can’t. His mother and father murdered him. In Palmdale.
“The best role model for any male child should be his biological father,” claims Rios. Really? I believe you could just as easily claim that a loving, capable adoptive father or mother is the best role model for any child be it a boy or a girl.
Father’s Day is a great opportunity to let fathers know they are appreciated. There is no room for misogyny in this conversation.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Continuing to mask up
California has mostly reopened due to the COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccinated people are being given more opportunities to shed face coverings.
This is supposed to give extra incentive for people to get fully vaccinated. However, the unvaccinated and mask-less, who have been among the most vocal objectors of lockdowns, are now objecting to a system to verify vaccination status to gain privilege.
Individualism is not the way to fight a shooting war or a pandemic. The fully vaccinated can now use common sense and follow their level of comfort. Many vaccinated people continue to mask in indoor settings. This is showing concern and respect to frontline workers and fellow customers.
Unfortunately without verification, many unvaccinated are shedding masks to enjoy their “personal freedom,” and not contributing to the greater community. A good guidance might be to mask-up, if that is what the frontline workers are doing.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
Abandoned dog
Early Wednesday morning, June 16, at about 5:45, from my backyard I heard quiet talking, car doors closing, and a car leaving the desert across 55th St. East. Then the yipping, barking, and crying began.
When I was able to check, I saw a small black dog sitting in the field, but at the sight of me, he (or she) took off farther into the desert. The barking and crying continued all day. I brought him water, and other people saw him and tried to help, but he wouldn’t let anyone near.
I called Animal Control, who said they would have someone patrol. I’ve continued to give him food and water, but when he sees me, he runs deeper into the field, south towards Ave. R or north towards Palmdale Blvd., makes a big loop back onto 55th St. E, where he runs back and forth across and in the street, and then eventually back to his shelter of abandoned furniture.
This stretch of 55th St. E. has only two narrow lanes and a turning lane, but it is heavily used by cars and large vehicles traveling at high speeds. We have had three days of temperatures near 108. Somehow, this scared and lonely little dog has managed to survive the heat and the traffic for three days, but I don’t know how.
My heart breaks for him. And I imagine that last Wednesday morning, someone in East Palmdale was “sadly“ explaining to his kids that their little dog “ran away” overnight. The dog no longer barks. I think he understands that his family will not be coming for him.
Terrie Buss
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.