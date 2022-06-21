A small percentage
Regardless of your persuasion on Prop H, it looks like only about 14% of the registered voters will decide the question.
Remember that percentage the next time you are to vote. I voted “yes” because the AV public bit the bullet in 1955 to build a Hospital. Without that commitment my wife would not have had a local hospital to attend her needs.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Gas and guns
So if they pay reparations to children of slaves in California do only children of slave owners have to pay them? If they take away all the weapons from law abiding are they going to start refunding the police department and start enforcing the laws already on the books?
Why does it cause more pollution to build an electric vehicle than a gas or diesel vehicle? If they could recycle an electric vehicle battery why aren’t they? If you want to stop drunk drivers from killing sober drivers all you have to do is ban sober drivers. That’s how the politicians gun control works.
Remember when Chucky Schoomer complained about gas prices. Oh yeah May 2018 he was blaming President Trump for $3.00 a gal gas. $6.00 a gallon gas under Obiden? Crickets. I see Chuckles has a new job added to the seven she has ignored. The new disinformation czar. There is an Oxymoron if I ever heard one.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Don’t risk it
Routines similar to pre-pandemic years are returning. My effort to keep drunken drivers off the road is not ending.
When I was sixteen, 30 years ago, I was hit by a drunken driver. I suffer daily: My gait and speech were affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities.
Look at these statistics for California: According to the law enforcement, 35 people were killed and 979 arrested for drunken driving on Memorial Day weekend in 2021.
In 2022, 15 were killed and 891 people arrested for drunken driving.
For the enforcement period of Fourth of July in 2021, 43 people were killed and 997 were arrested for DUI.
Notice arresting and killing from drunken driving were lower in 2022 than 2021 for Memorial Day weekend. Hoping this trend continues.
People are excited for the future. Enjoy colorful Fourth of July fireworks and go to Griffith Observatory. It is considered southern California’s gateway to the cosmos.
Have some fun in the sun, but think before you drink. Freedom does not come from breaking laws.
A little drinking may be too much. You never know. Enjoy the season, and have a sober driver to drive you if drinking. Don’t risk it.
Lori Martin
Tracy, Calif.
Moving forward
One prolific letter writer recently wrote lamenting the defeat of AV Hospital’s Measure H bond measure. This is not a time for sorrow, but rejoicing.
The public for the third time has rejected a bond measure that would eventually have cost us a billion dollars and raised property taxes forever. So, what now?
AV Hospital (now AV Medical Center) has an opportunity to move forward. We can proceed with the retrofitting of buildings. We can have public hearings, with discussions and drawings, of what are the options to replace buildings on campus.
We can venture out to get the County, the V.A., and Kaiser to contribute the hospital’s future.
We also prepare the hospital for the future by making corrections in the Administration structure of the hospital. We need shared governance by everyone. We definitely need permanent people in positions of authority.
We need to examine the pension plan and see how it is working or not in these days of economic uncertainty. Is it safe with the current investment firm who are back East?
Finally, the public has demonstrated, to the powers to be, that we do not want any more taxes. Our property and our sales taxes are outrageous for a semi-rural area that is isolated from the rest of the County.
We can also make changes in the November election by electing hospital board directors who reflect the wishes of the public and not those of special interests.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
