What happened to old fairgrounds?
It has been many years since the former AV Fairgrounds site on East Avenue I was abandoned, and the present fairground site was established. What happened to the plans to provide low cost housing on the former site? The former site remains a large vacant lot.
It cost the model railroad club in a rail car at the former fairgrounds site more than $10,000 to move their model railroad rail car. It was not allowed at the present fairgrounds site.
A very small railroad history display is at the AV Heritage Museum at the present fairgrounds site. This is way too small representation of the Antelope Valley’s extensive robust railroad history. The AV Heritage Museum members/management when recently relocating to their larger building should have considered expanding the representation of AV railroad extensive history representation.
So far, my attempts to persuade the AV Heritage Museum to expand AV railroad history representation has fell on death ears. I remain willing to help.
Darn old socks; can’t get new ones
I went to Wally World in search of some new socks. Imagine my disappointment when I found the socks wee under maximum security. A locked cabinet with no tenant in sight.
I’m not sure if surveillance cameras were on me. Sock-police can be brutal.
With this in mind, I decided to learn how to darn socks. It HAS to be easier than buying them.
‘Time capsule’ offers a look back
At the outset here, I like the new Classroom Spotlight feature and young Isaiah Quiroz’ comment in the May 21 issue (as an ex-Ohioan) about enjoying the Cleveland Indians — now Guardians (yuck!) — playing baseball.
Obviously, this is a young genius, folks.
To continue, no big thing, no big disclosure here, but I am writing this to ensure that this is on record somewhere. I positioned it moments before the drywaller sealed it up in one of the walls of our house addition that we built circa the early 1970s (or late 1960s). A time-capsule, of sorts. In the interior walls of what is now our office/laundry room, a largish package, wrapped in plastic, containing nothing of immediate value — historical, possibly — but it also includes an introductory note written by our older daughter, Kathy, a preteen (“My name is Kathy Nickel and I have lived in this house all my life …”).
Needless to say, after many decades, the “capsule” containing those artifacts is still there.
On future of US and California
An interesting rest of year is coming for America and California.
America, because we are nearing a breaking point, with illegals flooding everywhere, and with a leader in the White House who needs to just go away. Sadly, (Vice President Kamala) Harris is worse.
California, because the state is broke, and is ”way under water,” money-wise, to nearly 35 billion dollars short. Gov. Stupid opens his mouth about reparations, an idea he knew in advance he could never make happen, when he said it. Moron.
America, because the next national election may determine if America will still exist, or if the far left morons continue destruction.
California, because do you really trust Gov. Stupid to manage our water resources in a way that we conserve up to 15% or more? I don’t.
Note to Mr. (David) Cooper: Good question to Mr. (Guy) Marsh. I have asked it a number of times. I will admit that I am out of town several weeks a year and may have missed his answer. I hope you get one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.