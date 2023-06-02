Gamble

What happened to old fairgrounds?

It has been many years since the former AV Fairgrounds site on East Avenue I was abandoned, and the present fairground site was established. What happened to the plans to provide low cost housing on the former site? The former site remains a large vacant lot. 

