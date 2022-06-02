Cuba and Marxism
In reaction to my letter “Marxism is a science (05.03.22),” Sam Kilanowski wrote, “I missed the ‘hypothesis.’ I was looking for a statement like ‘Marxism is a useful political philosophy beneficial to the people it serves.’”
Although Marxist political economy and philosophy are inexorably linked and must be understood in tandem, Marxism’s philosophical facet isn’t materially beneficial to the proletariat/workers it serves.
Instead, Marxism’s political economy is palpably valuable to those it serves as a practical guide to action/revolution.
For example, though it contains specific philosophical underpinnings, Mao’s “On Contradiction,” written inside various guerrilla encampments during the Chinese Revolution, proved invaluable to the proletariat’s material self-liberation.
Ergo, Marxism is an analytical framework used to understand the nature of economic relationships and a way of thinking about them.
It’s helpful to think about the surplus value of one’s labor power and who captures it. Likewise, it’s beneficial to recognize commodity fetishism when you see it because it gives you an idea of where your place is in the world, how you got there, and what it means.
“The philosophers have hitherto interpreted the world. The point, however, is to change it.” — Marx.
Sam Kilanowski: “In Cuba, the Castros ... suppressed the people for sixty years, re-distributing only poverty ... No one reached their full potential. “ Those comments betray a fundamental and unsurprising ignorance of Cuban society.
Cubans enjoy a degree of participatory democracy that Americans can only dream of. Cubans relish the highest living standards in the Caribbean Basin, while under Batista, they were subjected to the second-lowest such criterion in the Western hemisphere.
Cuba possesses a literacy rate of 99.8% and the world’s largest number of physicians per capita. Indeed, the achievement of human potential defines Cubans just as dollars don’t accurately measure that matrix. http://www.slp.org
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
‘GKN’
Taking a prompt from my genius-genre grandson, who also recently grabbed that legendary bovine by his accoutrements – the pointy kind – and changed his name, I will can my execrable front name.
Socially, if not legally. My initials, GKN, will remain the same, however, but the G will now delight in the name of Galen, also a genius like GGG, above. Among other things, Galen was the Greek physician to the gladiators in the court of the Roman, Marcus Aurelius, circa second century A.D.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Using AI for evil
There are Internet sites, that are dedicated to attracting USA teenagers, and other young people that are upset with their economic, social, etc. world. These sites use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor E-Mail message traffic and social media usage, to identify troubled people, especially teenagers.
When identified, the site uses individual specific site generated AI messages to each troubled individual that are individually tailored to the specific troubling situation that each individual is struggling mentally to resolve.
Trouble situation examples are: Teenagers struggling with Parent control and discipline, Teenagers struggling with pier acceptance, Individuals with unwanted workplace situations, Individuals with unwanted family situations. The list is endless
Similar to Islamic brainwashing, that is effective to persuade people to blow themselves up for proving a religious viewpoint, the site cultivates for each troubled individual specific ideological thoughts that will make each individual perform violent acts. If a troubled individual is a loner, the site become their closest friend.
To date, the source of these sites have not been found, because they originate outside the USA, and are clever not to stay in one location.
As long as these sites exist, and the conditions persist as out lined in the “Mother Jones” May 27th publication, titled, “Did he act alone?”, we will experience continual mass shootings.
The conditions that are outlined in the Mother Jones article can be summarized into two categories, lacking strict gun controls, and lacking public sensitivity to individual mental health conditions.
The outlined capabilities of explained internet sites are developed by rouge nations specifically to destroy the human fabric of the USA society. Unfortunately, they are succeeding.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.