Engaging a Marxist
John Manning: “Marxism, and today much of the radical Left is based on the theory of class conflict, the imbalance of power between capitalists and workers.” Manning’s comment came on the heels of his assertion that critical race theory and cancel culture are “profoundly racist.”
Although Marxism is undoubtedly based on the theory of class conflict/”the class struggle,” the liberalism-centered radical Left, which is bereft of Marxism, is not. Like all forms of liberalism, the “radical Left” virtually ignores the class struggle while focusing nearly exclusively on racial issues.
Marxism focuses on a class analysis while recognizing that identity politics, such as critical race theory, only “serves” to divide workers. (Marxism rests upon three founding principles: The materialist conception of history, surplus value, and the class struggle. “Race” and ethnicity are not factors.)
Per “cancel culture,” yes, it is often racist. But cancel culture was initiated by the exceedingly well-funded Right, which can practice it far more effectively. The ruined careers of Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Paul Robeson, Canada Lee, Colin Kaepernick, the “Dixie Chicks,” and others attest to that fact.
So to conflate the identity politics known as “critical race theory” with Marxism is to admit that one hasn’t the slightest understanding of Marxism. Identity politics toys with legalisms and quotas while leaving the capitalist system unchallenged.
Even the New York Post’s otherwise reactionary article “What critical race theory is really about” conceded that “[some] ‘Marxist’ scholars adapted their revolutionary theory to the social and racial unrest of the 1960s. Abandoning Marx’s economic dialectic of capitalists and workers, they substituted race for class and sought to create a revolutionary coalition of the dispossessed based on racial and ethnic categories.” Anti-Marxist, indeed.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Something for nothing
Since the democrats took office, they still are after Trump and the republicans. But what have they done?
Without any warning they have allowed our economy to spiral out of control. Sure interest rates are low but what else is a bargain for the average consumer these days?
Nearly everything we buy on a daily basis has gone up. Gas, food, building materials, pet food, travel, clothes etc. Those of us that live on a fixed income are having to adjust or go without. A Big Mac, fries and drinks for two people is over $20. A can of dog food went from $118 per can to $179. A 2x4 was about $5. It’s now about $12. Buy a house? Forget it. The democrats claim to be the party of the poor and downtrodden. They claim to want to eliminate poverty. Yet, with inflation is out of control. Poor people are poorer. Seniors and retired people adjust or do without. So what do the democrats want to do? They are doing what they always do, pass out more free money. No one has to work for it. It’s just free.
The notion of individual initiative is lost on them and kids of poor families grow up expecting free stuff for school, for Christmas and other holidays.
Our country has a debt of over $30 trillions. For every dollar the government spends half of it is borrowed. The payment on the national debt is approaching a trillion dollars a year.
Yes there are lots of things that need to be funded. But sanity must be brought back to government spending. Our president, who spends nearly every weekend away from the White House should spend some of his free time checking out the struggles off the average family.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Good American
Several weeks ago I listed what you cannot be if you want to be a Democrat. This time I’ll list what you cannot be if you wish to be a Good American. Here we go.
You can’t be a Good American if you ...
Are a racist
Haven’t read the Declaration of Independence. Hey, it won’t kill you
Believe that the Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus do not have the right to practice their religion in the U.S.
Are still hoping that the South will rise again
Think that the only solution to our problems is to keep Blacks and Hispanics from voting
Believe that the people who stormed the Capitol building on January 6 and were responsible for the numerous deaths and wounded police were just a bunch of patriots out to have some fun
Agree that sheriffs and police are above the law
Believe that when America goes to war the military should be able to do anything it wants and the president has no right to interfere with those decisions
Haven’t at least skimmed the Constitution, especially the parts about who can declare war, and the process of impeachment
Think that a partisan and political recall will make us a better country
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
