Do some research
In his Sunday, Jun 12, 2022, Opinion, Steve Chapman made some comments that need to be addressed.
He really should do his research and review the “Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act”, Public Law 103-159. This law was introduced by then Rep. Schumer and co-sponsor by Pelosi, Nadler, Waters, Hoyer, now Sen Menendez, and now Sec Becerra. And since that law is almost 30 years old, term-limits come to mind.
Certain persons are prohibited from possessing firearms. For brevity: Felons; Fugitives; unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance; adjudicated as a mental defective or committed to a mental institution; aliens illegally or unlawfully in the US; dishonorable discharge from the Armed Forces; renounced US citizenship; court ordered restraining order; convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence; or under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment exceeding one year.
That’s on the Federal side. In California it is illegal for a felon to possess or handle a firearm; a major component of a firearm; ammunition; and a magazine (to include empty ones).
But some if not all of those prohibitions can be waived if the person is an actor making a movie. Rap videos are considered movies.
Before the Congress starts making new laws, how about enforcing the ones on the books? True, in California marijuana is now legal, but by federal law it is illegal and under the Brady Act, it is illegal to purchase a firearm. How about California enforcing its firearms laws?
For the record, since Hunter Biden was released by the US Navy because of a failed drug test, when he signed his federal firearms background check paperwork and swore under penalty of perjury that he was not a user of a controlled substance, he committed perjury.
Greg Carlson
Rosamond
Air pollution
Seems to me that there has been a slew of letters being submitted on climate change and global warming as being a hoax. In addition, these writers do not see the need for air pollution laws.
Do these writers realize that the Navy and Marine Corps have published their latest climate strategy, “Climate Action 2030”? Climate Action will establish specific targets and goals relating to reducing emissions, reducing energy demand while increasing carbon pollution-free electricity at installations and bases, and equipping the military with the proper training, plans, and equipment needed to operate in a more volatile climate future.
My question back to these deniers that believe it is all a myth, is why is the Navy and Marine Corps doing this if it is a hoax? Could it be that it is not a myth or a hoax and the planet is warming?
The climate crisis and accelerating global warming is one of the biggest threats to human health with most of the world breathing highly polluted air daily. Cleaning the air is a good thing.
Air pollution kills millions every year, like a pandemic in slow motion. In the United States. alone, more than 45 percent of Americans breathe unhealthy dirty air. Dirty air is like a plague on human health, causing millions of deaths and many more preventable illnesses.
Long-term exposure to air pollution is linked to a greater risk of severe COVID-19. This new Covid-19 research was presented at Euroanaesthesia’s, annual meeting of the European Society of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care in Milan, Italy.
According to a new study by University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers, eliminating air pollution caused by burning fossil fuels would prevent more than 50,000 premature deaths and provide more than $600 billion in health benefits in the United States every year.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Ditch the ‘Taj Mahal’ concept
In regards to Bond Measure H on our most recent ballot being voted down yet again, it appears that the AV Hospital Board still doesn’t understand that we the people are looking for a hospital that is efficient and safe rather than a Taj Mahal.
When will they realize that a hospital is not a Las Vegas hotel in which one is taken down to put up a bigger, better, and more extravagant facility?
By looking at the artist’s “rendition” it appears that there is a lot of money being wasted in making it a showplace rather than a good healthcare facility.
Try again with a more realistic vision and price tag. You might be surprised.
Valerie Morales
Lancaster
