When the Antelope Valley Press added Armstrong Williams, to there line-up of syndicated columnist, I checked him out.
According to Wikipedia; Williams is a black political commentator who also hosts a podcast. Why mention race? You’ll see. The other day, I watched said podcast. Williams was Incensed, he informed his audience that Black Lives Matter, was seeking reparations Via land appropriations.
I couldn’t believe it. Not even Bishop Tutu asked for land appropriations after apartheid. Nevertheless, I googled B.L.M/Land appropriations. Sure enough. According to the Washington Examiner: B.L.M; wants to appropriate land from rich white people. I don’t know about you, but that’s funny.
Rich white folks, hoping to save there own bacon, by donating to B.L.M, are on the chopping block. Come on, you don’t see the humor? Down with rich Caucasians. Viva La Revolution! Sorry. Where was I? Oh yeah. The podcast.
As I was saying. Williams was steamed. Next stop. That train wreck, we lovingly call, The California Department of Education. According to Williams: In the name of equity, the department will discourage gifted math students from advancing. Can you say: 2+2=Tax funded discrimination? Thought you could. Even the always dowdy, but smart, George Will, in his AVP, column, noted: “what starts on campus, doesn’t stay there.” He mentioned B.L.M. flying their flag at our embassies, then wondered; when the nonsense will stop? Good thinking George.
But, weren’t you part of the 80 million who voted for the nonsense? Oh well. I suppose, I could say; don’t blame me, I voted for trump. But, that’s to easy. So, how about: We treat each other better instead.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Happy Father’s Day
“It’s so nice to have a man around the house/I’m not meant to live alone/Turn this house into a home/…A house is not a home without a man.”
According to Wikipedia, “A House Is Not A Home” is a 1964 ballad recorded by American singer Dionne Warwick and written by the team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the 1964 film of the same name.
Angel De La Fuente joined the Fresno Police Department after serving in the Army. Later De La Fuente joined the gang enforcement unit as a detective. He had been on the job for more than 20 years.
Lila, his wife, met Angel when they were in grammar school. She stated that Angel “…was a wonderful father, [and] he did everything for his kids.” He attended “…all his kids’ football and soccer games. He even chaperoned their field trips. The teachers always asked, Is Mr. De La Fuente going? They liked him because he was able to handle the children who were out of control.”
Thanksgiving 2020 occurred and De La Fuente said “I can’t taste.” Lila said, “The first doctor told me, ‘He’s young, he doesn’t have any underlying conditions; he can fight this… He didn’t want to die. He just wanted to get better and come home.” On 28 Dec 2020, De La Fuente died at the age of 49. He contracted the Coronavirus while on duty.
Lila says, “He was a wonderful father, [and] he did everything for his kids.” La Fuente is survived by his wife, four children, two grandchildren, and Marcella, his mother. (“The Pandemic’s Toll…” Los Angeles Times, 19 April 21)
My condolences for fathers who lost their lives during the Coronavirus. The fathers who are living: give thanks to God, and I wish you a Happy Father’s Day.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Thanks for the leadership
I wanted to express my appreciation for Congressman Mike Garcia for taking the lead in getting rid of a blight that has been negatively impacting our community in so many ways for way too long.
The illegal growing of marijuana by international criminals in the Antelope Valley has created a significant danger to our safety and I’m so grateful it was finally addressed.
As a result of the Congressman drawing national attention to this issue, the Antelope Valley has received the assistance of federal, state, and local agencies.
I am also very thankful for the involvement of Sheriff Villanueva, and our law enforcement officers who aggressively attacked the problem to make our community safer. Destroying the illegal marijuana grows will allow the resources that had been stolen, especially our precious water and electricity, to be used for the benefit of the citizens of the Antelope Valley, as they should be.
I am very grateful that the problem is being addressed due to the leadership of Congressman Garcia.
Dr. Gregg Marutzky
Palmdale
