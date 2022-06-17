Solution needed
Every couple weekends there are noise complaints at 40915 38th st west. I live over 100 yards from this place and I am awakened from sleep by mariachi music, as is much of my neighborhood. I can understand a weekend party but there is a reasonable time to shut it down. It is now 2:35 Am and it is still going.
These people leave the residence, Many I believe are intoxicated by the way they are driving fast down the dirt roads. I have personally asked them to please turn the music down a little but it did nothing.
I have called the sheriffs multiple times a weekend and have been told all they can do is site them and if they pay the fine it does not matter. There is nothing else they can do.
Sheriffs have said they have sent cars but I have never seen one show up or the music stop until somewhere between 2am & 4am.
Some of us work weekends in hazzardous jobs and need to sleep.
Tonight I drove over again to get a correct address and while stopped I was confronted by 3 & then 6 adult “Children” while on the phone with the sheriffs office.
They started accusing me for stopping and getting an address and acted in a threatening way. The sheriff was on the phone He told me to leave and a car was coming.
When I started to leave they were talking crap. I left.
Is there no law left to stop those disturbing the peace of an entire neighbor hood?
I was hoping you could possibly publish this to see if others are having similar issues and find a resolution.
Douglas Duncan
Palmdale
Show respect
Do respect the patch. Yes, let us respect these patches worn on and off the uniforms of our brave deputies, police officers also fire men.
I saw, to do the following is to show disrespect to our brave women and men. That is wearing, those patches on articles of clothing or selling them on the E-Bay.
I ask you not to show disrespect. But do display them in the proper manner. That is in all photo frame or inside a display. We are not sworn officers nor firemen.
We therefore, have no legal right to wear those patches. Please do show respect. Do.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Just wait
All movement stops at 0⁰ Kelvin, right now the Biden administration has the US economy at 10⁰ Kelvin, not a coincidence but an orchestrated perfect storm for a recession with the price of fuel leading the way, when people are not able to drive to work.
Obviously, diesel fuel moves our country and a prime factor in the runaway inflation...we really are at a crippling tipping point, Joe Biden sugar coats it as a “transition”?
All that has happened under the Biden administration, record fuel prices, shortages, runaway inflation etc., did not happen under the Trump administration because we were energy independent and governed well!
The housing bubble will be the first victim of the pending recession, other real estate will follow...China and greedy billionaires will buy everything possible at bargain prices before this is over with full credit to the Biden administration.
Voters better wake up before November because voting for a democrat will not exempt them from the disaster to follow...if you think the homelessness is bad now, just wait.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
How can they do that?
How can the city of Palmdale approve building several hundred New homes to the west in Leona Valley, when we are in a draught and do not have water for existing homes?
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
Go ahead and watch
Did not watch one second of the made for TV “1-6 investigation” where I am told 9nine work leftists (7 socialistic fools and two rino), questioned a couple of witnesses on what happened, and apparently showed a never seen before tape.
And each socialist was allowed to rant, rag and lie,m about various folk, events, etc. So I am told. All in the laughable name of fairness.
Questions for our local left opinion writers, who know doubt, amened every word spoken, not knowing or remembering just how things really took place.
If you were arrested for any preceived crime would you still be in jail, without any arraignments or changes brought to court, in front of a real judge? If you were, would you call it, hate? Speedy process?
If you were arrested, and still after over a year had not appeared before any judge, would you be quiet? Would you sue?
When a commission holds hearings in our congress, isn’t it expected that those who are being held without bond, would be able to refute the prosecution?
There are many questions that even our most liberal leftists should want answered, before a persons life is ruined. I think most reasonable folk would agree.
If any are guilty, try them, mete out proper justice, make sure they are guilty.
Why did Pelosi remove at least one republican from this sham group? And refused the ranking republican, Jim Jordan, Ohio from being on it? Because Jordan don’t play he would be in the faces of others, trying to be the lone voice of reason.
This group is only there not to find out who is guilty of damageing U.S. property, if that was the case, every statute that BLM, etc destroyed would have resulted in many arrests.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.