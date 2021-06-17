Show some mercy
To everyone who sets off illegal fireworks—the rest of us are not trying to stop you out of some power-hungry desire to exert control over you like some nanny state.
We’re not trying to defeat you so that we can be the victors, gloat and thumb our noses at you because we’ve won. We’re not trying to ban you from celebrating independence or anything else.
We’re not trying to infringe on your rights, take away your freedoms, ruin your holiday or spoil your fun. That’s not the goal. We’re not your enemy. We’re your neighbors. We simply want relief from the debilitating anxiety, and to able to sleep in peace. That’s all. Is that really so much to ask?
None of us want to be miserable, and none of us want to live in a horrible world, yourselves included. You have to sleep sometime, too. Don’t you like being able to do so? Why do you want to take that away from others?
Why do you want to sabotage the lives of others? Why do you want to make the world worse? Do you just think it’s funny to hurt people? You’re ruining lives. Please stop. Please show a little mercy and compassion and just stop the explosions.
Greg Quillan
Lancaster
Not a good alternative
First, let me say I think we’re lucky and should be proud we have Antelope Valley College locally. However, I have to interject a thought... I see the Bookstore at the college is losing too much money so now they have an agreement with Barnes and Noble to fix the problem. If I ran the bookstore or the college I would be embarrassed beyond belief. Can’t the business class at the college take it on as a real world project? I hate to say it but is this a classic case of “those that can’t, teach (AV College). And those that can, do (Barnes and Noble)? Maybe Barnes and Noble need to teach some business classes too.
Lon McCracken
Quartz Hill
It starts in the home
Never before in the history of America has America become a nation that is in so desperate need of real men.
Real men who man up to their parental responsibilities by never abandoning their children and the family thus becoming head of the household the way God intended. Never leaving the mother and their children welfare dependent. The best role model for any male child should be his biological father not some stranger on T.V. or the playing field.
Young men as husbands and fathers will always fall back on their upbringing good or bad, it all starts in the home. Happy Fathers Day to all the real men out there Americas future depends on it.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Speeding problems
Speeding has been a part of driving since the first cars exceeded 15 miles per hour. Early speed limits were more to protect horse drawn vehicles. Drivers now have cars that will go fast and they have telephones, internet, television and refrigerators. That’s too much stuff to manage and drive safely too.
We made about 186 million trips last year and drove an estimated total of about 2.6 trillion miles. Yet a large percentage of drivers, are distracted. Even the most casual observations would not only see speeding drivers, but people texting, eating, engrossed in their music and generally not aware of the conditions around them.
Motorcyclists and pedestrians add to the mix of probable accidents. Motorcyclists are too noisy and they drive too fast and pedestrians pay little attention to what’s around them. At night most wear black and are invisible.
It seems to me that there are two classes of driving infractions. One is just accidents. Minor fender benders that happened because of poor timing, or an unavoidable situation. The other is recklessness, speeding and road rage resulting in major accidents. These need to be handled differently by both the sheriffs and the courts and the insurance companies.
Speeding, careless and reckless driving and road racing need to be clamped down upon and the drivers should quickly realize that kind of driving doesn’t pay. Paying traffic tickets and court cost is already crazy expensive but the careless and reckless drivers need really learn what this means.
I recently took a mature drivers class that was focused on driving awareness. I think everyone should have to take a course like that.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Where’s the outrage?
It appears that the current gasoline prices, based on the crude oil price-per-barrel, are not receiving the press coverage that traditionally would be much greater than the current information across the media.
In October 2020, the lowest price for crude oil, per barrel, was $35.79. Today’s price (15 June 2021) is currently $71.90 per barrel. That equates to an increase of 100.89% between October 2020 to June 2021, just six months.
Where is the outrage that would normally accompany such a jump in an essential material that we all utilize daily?
Jim Peterson
Quartz Hill
