Political considerations
It is being said that the televised January 6 committee hearings are only partisan political theatre to draw us away from real issues, such as inflation and the situation at our southern border.
Let’s stipulate that this may be true. However, when the facts are with you, it is the facts you argue. When the facts are against you, it is the process you argue. Basically it is attacking the messenger and ignoring the message.
Even if the committee is illegitimate, that does not mean that the findings are incorrect. Even if our Commander-in-Chief did nothing wrong, he was derelict in not taking action to use Federal assets to defend our Capitol during the three plus hour siege, by what he has said was an Antifa false flag operation.
He and his closest people have either refused to sit for the committee, or taken the 5th hundreds of times. Mr. Trump has previously stated that taking the 5th equals guilt. And if the committee has the facts wrong, the best remedy is to enlighten the committee (under oath) as to what they have wrong.
And let’s remember, if Mr. Trump is correct, then come January, 2025, VP Harris has the authority to change the Electoral College vote if she “heard” the election was fraudulent. It is said that prosecuting our former president would be a political act. Likewise, not prosecuting might also be due to political considerations.
Michael Komins
Lancaster
The voters
have spoken
T
he text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Hospital bond measure falls further behind,” published in the Thursday, June 9, 2022 issue.
The original hospital was opened October 1955, with 86 beds. 1960 established an Emergency Room. 1962 established a second wing, with total beds available up to 149. 1963 State mandated seismic construction that was not fully completed, due to financing. This is the primary uncompleted issue that prompted the subject bond issues, that was to finance replacement of the original 1955 hospital structure.
Bond issues were offered 2018, 2020, and 2022. for replacement of 1955 aging seismic unsafe structures that remain. The Antelope Valley populace has proven three times that they are unconcerned about perpetuating aging hospital structures.
Antelope Valley Hospital users will miss it’s services when the state eliminates the hospital services for continued non-compliance with State’s mandatory seismic mandate. Then we will have only one hospital in the Antelope Valley located in Palmdale.
The Antelope Valley Hospital operates the only Emergency Room trama center in the valley. The emergency room in the Palmdale Hospital is not equipped as a Trama Center.
Without Antelope Valley Hospital Trama Center, patients will need to travel south out of the valley for treatment. When minutes are precious and hours are deadly, our valley populace voted for the deadly transportation hours.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Jan. 6 and
electric cars
T
he January 6th Committee investigating the ugly events in Washington DC is nothing but political theater.
To amplify the political theater of the televised hearings they hired the ex-president of ABC news to orchestrate the event. Committee composition, 100% anti Trump membership, the minority leader picks were rejected by Speaker Pelosi, and she appointed two anti-Trump republicans.
Considering the events of January 6th itself - where was capitol security? Did they not see the violence at the riots of the summer in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, and even DC and plan accordingly? The events of the 6th occurred on the 6th but started 4 years prior.
A political dirty trick perpetrated by the Clinton campaign and the DNC evolved into a four-year attempt by democrats, supported by the media, to prevent Trump from governing. California democrat and committee member Adam Schiff continually claimed he had “clear evidence” of a Trump Russian connection but to this day has not provided the “clear evidence.”
The committee hearings are like a Grand Jury hearing – only one side is represented. If Speaker Pelosi was interested in preventing a reoccurrence of January 6th much more than Trump actions would be investigated. A legitimate investigation is much like science, look at all evidence and possibilities.
On another note, high gas prices are not accidental but rather part of Biden’s energy plan – when the pain becomes too great the masses will ditch combustion engines and turn to electric (for those who can afford them) or mass transportation which is only a slight upgrade to walking or staying home. Biden to the commoners – I’ve been in town four days and need to get to the beach, here is some cake eat it and be satisfied.
Has a president’s cabinet ever contained so many duds?
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.