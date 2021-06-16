Promoting volunteerism
Trash in Lancaster and Palmdale: I’m excited to see that the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale are working together for the good of our community. High on my list that the cities can work together on is getting all the trash picked up along our streets.
That extra sales tax the cities are getting has kicked in, so extra money is coming in and that money is supposed to be used locally. I voted no on the tax.
I want to personally thank the Community Coalition of Antelope Valley for organizing numerous volunteer trash pick-up events.
I was able to attend two of the events so far and there is a lot of trash being dumped illegally in our beautiful desert.
I challenge all the letter to the editor writers to get off your computer and help pick up trash. Let us reinvigorate what President George H. W. Bush (41) made popular when he was president.
It was call the “Thousand Points of Light” and promoted community volunteerism.
Brian Siciliano
Lancaster
Authoritarianism
Britannica defines authoritarianism: “… blind submission to authority, as opposed to individual freedom of thought and action. In government, authoritarianism denotes any political system that concentrates power in the hands of … a small elite … not constitutionally responsible to the people.”
During the pandemic, government, at many levels, dispensed with civil rights of the Constitution. Democrat governors closed businesses, forbid church attendance, mandated personal conduct, disregarding their own, and failed to allow children to attend school despite little risk.
Public schools teachers unions refused to return to their jobs until all are vaccinated, including children. Teachers unions colluded with local governments to their own advantage, teachers getting paid without showing up.
Mainstream media and Big Tech curtailed freedom of speech and became advocates of left-wing politics. MSM called BLM and Antifa riots and looting “mostly peaceful protests”.
MSM and Facebook, Twitter, and Goggle buried the story of Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling to foreign governments and Joe Biden’s knowledge and participation. Facebook, Twitter and Goggle curtailed members’ freedom of speech by canceling accounts and manipulating searches. MSM elites lied about clearing Lafayette Park for Trump rather than for fence construction and Russian bounties on our troops. NYT and WAPO got Pulitzer prizes for telling lies about Russia collusion.
The Administrative Deep State, including FBI, CIA, Foreign Service, FISA court, DOJ, all leadership of which is un-elected, colluded to remove a sitting president, with the help of congressional members and staff.
Brennan, Comey, Clapper, McCabe and Rosenstein lied to congress and the American people; FBI director Christopher Wray sat on Hunter Biden’s lost laptop containing exculpatory information prior to Trump’s impeachment. Secretary Clinton violated the Espionage Act without consequences. Investigator/prosecutor Durham remains silent.
Government acting unconstitutionally, public teachers unions, MSM, Big Tech and Deep State actions reek of authoritarianism.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Election results
Mr. Huckleberry I responded to Mr. Collins as asked on 5/23/21 to inform him on voter fraud progress.
Since that time, 15 more states have sent representatives to observe this process, gaining important info to implement the same type audit in their states.
Arizona audit results should be public within two weeks. One of the main interesting facts is the ballot count, chain of custody and broken seals. Early reports show seals broken on boxes that count 200 ballots, yet boxes with broken seals are missing up to 20% of those ballots, i.e. 200 -20% = 40 ballots missing.
Election results show Biden only won by .05%. If 10% of ballots are missing, election will have to be de-certified, thus making Joe Biden a President that won by fraud. Once the other states audit, it will be more than clear the depth of the fraud.
Today AOC is calling for Justice S. Breyer to retire. So my question is, if Breyer retires, an illegitimate president nominates a replacement, then the illegitimate President is removed, how does the rightful President Trump remove the wrongly appointed Supreme Court Justice?
And on a bright note, is everyone enjoying President Bidens policy changes? And Vice President Kamala Harris is fixing our border problem single-handed. P.S. My wife asked me to take out the trash. I laughed at her and told her I will, but I haven’t been to Europe.
William Mcgowan
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.