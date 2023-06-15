Marg

Travesties don’t seem to matter

Displacement theory is one of the factors mentioned by five of the latest white supremacist mass shooters. It has as its core the belief that whites are being supplanted by Jews, Latinos, Blacks and other minorities. The sense that whites are losing political social and economic ground to “others” is so pervasive in our society that it is one of the mains causes of suicide for white adult males.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.