Travesties don’t seem to matter
Displacement theory is one of the factors mentioned by five of the latest white supremacist mass shooters. It has as its core the belief that whites are being supplanted by Jews, Latinos, Blacks and other minorities. The sense that whites are losing political social and economic ground to “others” is so pervasive in our society that it is one of the mains causes of suicide for white adult males.
This notion is not lost on presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has made good use of the widely held disgruntlement that promulgated during the Barack Obama presidency. There is a reason he held his presidential kickoff at Waco, Texas, an act clearly designed to further agitate the MAGA extreme who seem to be driven by this sentiment.
So, why does the Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens mention it here in the AV today? Because Republicans and the Republican Party seem to be such steadfast adherents at the national level that it seems to not matter what travesties Trump has and will commit. It seems nothing will drive them away from this malcontent as long as he continues to be their racial messiah.
We wonder if displacement theory is also ascribed to by some of the many Republicans who live in the AV and we wonder if some of our elected leaders, many of whom are Republican, harbor the same notions.
This question is made more poignant when one considers the recent actions of organizations like the Palmdale Freedom Coalition, who have consistently derided the first and only Latina woman elected to Palmdale City Council and, more importantly, to the lack of support demonstrated by her colleagues whose silence has been viewed as complicit. At the very least, we expected Laura Bettencourt, a staunch woman advocate, to stand at her side.
Xavier Flores
President, Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens
Palmdale
Knocking sense into empty skull?
After a bit of “politics,” we have a signed debt bill.
This after Joe “I will not negotiate” Biden tripped over an unseen sandbag, on an elevated stage, at the Air Force Academy, apparently putting some sense into his empty skull.
Both sides are foolishly claiming “victory.” In reality, only the money lenders won. If anyone thinks otherwise, then you are not thinking clearly — no matter which “party” you “belong” to.
Mr. Vincent White: Your letter today (“Offering proof of Christianity,” June 3) to Mr. Art Sirota, with whom I have had a few back-and-forths, about God, etc, was well-written and very factual. I have made some of the same points to him, only you said it much better than I did. Thank you. While you and I disagree on points, we agree on what is required for eternity with God.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
False narratives saturate landscape
I don’t give a hoot about the actual and manufactured reactions of narcissistic politicians, sycophants, Trump apologists and even celebrating Democrats to Trump’s indictments.
A little truth? What if the Jan. 6 Trump zealots had gotten the keys to our democracy? How would that have played out in the lives of our descendants?
The shaking and baking is just beginning, for against the backdrop of the 2024 campaign season, it is reasonable to assume doom and gloom will be shouted from every rooftop by anyone who has a political, social, moral or financial ax to grind.
I do expect the craziest carnival barkers of all like Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy, politically marginalized by his own inter-party missteps, to continue tarnishing the legacy of the impressive tenures of Republicans like John McCain, Jack Kemp, Mitt Romney and, yes Liz Cheney, who tried to hold the dam of Trump nonsense from spilling over and endangering the viability and resiliency of our democracy.
Many Americans are feeling the emotional pain and financial strain of living in a country where narcissistic public officials and out of sorts political parties and their surrogates are saturating our landscape and lives with their blatantly false or slightly skewed narratives. The culprits and antagonists intend to broaden the schisms voter discord and fear fuels. And yes, the GOP emerges as the major culprit with their tentacles of deception capable of touching lives from womb (Roe v. Wade) to tomb.
Dr. Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
Why unevenly apply the law?
As you know, on June 8, of this month, former President Donald Trump was indicted for mishandling documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Thats music to some people’s ears. Some will say, thank God, we finally got that idiot and his imbecilic sycophants. Others will shout; nobody is above the law.
I agree. But if that were true, (President Joe) Biden would be indicted for his own corruption, and Hillary (Clinton) would be sent up the river for the Russian hoax. In fact, I don’t think anyone (red/blue) should be dancing in the street.
Trump’s indictment should be interpreted as the establishment’s interference with the voters right to choose. Sure, the anti-Trump people look like winners, but it cost the Constitution.
After hearing of Trump’s indictment, Rick DeSantis tweeted, “This is a mortal threat to a free society.”
For years we have witnessed an uneven application of the law based on party affiliation. Why so zealous in pursuit of Trump, yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter (Biden)? Personally, As an Irish catholic, all I can say is: *! ##*.
There, that’s better. I hope Mr. Guy March saved all his best Soviet material, because after the indictment, were gonna need a blueprint.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Many ways we can oppose abortion
Recently, I heard a national level politician, quite sincerely say: “Pro-choice abortion isn’t about religious issues, morals, killing of another human being, or right and wrong. Abortion legality is only about a woman’s freedom to control her body free of government control.”
Fact: Abortion is 100% killing of a defenseless being, the human fetus. A human fetus is a human being from inception, it can be nothing less. The Ten Commandments say: “Thou shalt not kill.” Christ is quoted as saying obey my commandments and “those who are not for me, are against me.”
Abortion is all those things refuted by the politician. Our nation is officially “one nation under God.” It is that concept which sustains democracy.
On TV, I saw a woman declare: “My body, my will.” True, it’s her body; it’s also God’s temple, as he is in all of us. Yes, her “free will” is God’s greatest gift to humanity. So what to do?
Voters enable abortion procedures by supporting pro-abortion politicians and legislation or by just doing nothing. But we can oppose abortion through prayer, donation to pro-life organizations and voting for pro-life candidates.
This is also truth. God can and will forgive any sin, no matter how great. We must be penitent, avoid repeating transgression to our best and trust in Him. Accepting advice that abortion is not an egregious offense to God possesses grave danger of potentially eternal scope. Vote wisely.
John Finkhausen
Quartz Hill
