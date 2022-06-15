A well organized event
I was able to get two vehicle’s catalytic converters etched this morning at the event sponsored at AV Chevy and the Sheriff’s Office.
The event was well organized, the staff went above and beyond to make sure I kept hydrated and cool in the heat and I was amazed at how quickly everything was completed.
Thank you.
Connie L. Brown
Lancaster
Trump the all-knowing
Pay attention, none of this is happening by accident.
Day one of Bidens signing off Trump’s agenda, that worked for our country, is now crumbling. All Biden had to do was ‘nothing’ to keep the country running smoothly.
So, how’s that working out for our country? I don’t have to outline it, as it’s front and center, we all see and our wallets feel it. Biden is the ‘shill’, the scapegoat, the patsy or whatever you want to call him, that democrats shoved in our face to hide behind, as they dismantled our country.
Remember the man who said, “We need to close our borders, bring our businesses home, become less dependent on other countries to survive and take care of America first? The left yelled Impeach ‘45’. Everything this present administration is doing, is what they accused Trump of doing.
This is the USA. There is no one coming to our rescue if things go sideways. No one will be resupplying us. No one will airdrop food, ammunitions, medicine. There is no place to escape to for freedom. This is it. Are you still laughing at orange man?
He was right about everything and knew exactly what he was talking about, he warned us. The Globalist Elites, the Climate Change believers, George Soros followers and the New World Order is getting exactly what they want, bringing America to its knees.
George Jung, FYI, more Food distributing centers, and meat packing facilities have mysteriously, burned to the ground. The majority were blamed on arson, investigations are pending. It’s no accident a food shortage is looming, as thousands of illegals invade our country daily. They eat food too.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
The cost of green energy
Costs of green energy are seldom discussed, although doom-sayers continue irrational arguments that CO2 will end the world and we must destroy our economy to “build back better”.
A paper on the issue is Mines, Minerals, And “Green” Energy: A Reality Check, by Mark P. Mills, Manhattan Institute.
“Building wind turbines and solar panels to generate electricity, as well as batteries to fuel electric vehicles, requires, on average, more than 10 times the quantity of materials, compared with building machines using hydrocarbons to deliver the same … energy.
A single electric car contains more cobalt than 1,000 smartphone batteries; the blades on a single wind turbine have more plastic than 5 million smartphones; and a solar array that can power one data center uses more glass than 50 million phones.
Replacing hydrocarbons with green machines … will vastly increase the mining of various critical minerals. For example, a single electric car battery weighing 1,000 pounds requires extracting and processing some 500,000 pounds of materials.
Averaged over a battery’s life, each mile of driving an electric car “consumes” five pounds of earth. Using an internal combustion engine consumes about 0.2 pounds of liquids per mile.
Oil, natural gas, and coal are needed to produce the concrete, steel, plastics, and purified minerals used to build green machines. The energy equivalent of 100 barrels of oil is used in the processes to fabricate a single battery that can store the equivalent of one barrel of oil.
By 2050, the quantity of worn-out solar panels—much of it NON-RECYCLABLE—will constitute double the tonnage of all today’s global plastic waste, along with over 3 million tons per year of unrecyclable plastics from worn-out wind turbine blades. By 2030, more than 10 million tons per year of batteries will become garbage.”
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Poignant words
Re: Press article “Not coming back”, 6-11-22.
The dedication to the lost children of Uvalde by V. White’s was excellent.
It grabs your heart and brings tears to one’s eyes.
I’m sure the people of Uvalde and all Texas could not help but be touched by White’s very poignant words.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
