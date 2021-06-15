What about the Native Americans?
Mr. White wants us to confront sin.
I am so happy to hear that. The Native Americans are living in conditions that are far worse than anyone in America. I have mentioned this in some of my letters. I am so happy that Mr. White will, no doubt, investigate this problem and speak out in his letters.
Yes, Mr. White, we should confront sin and help the Native Americans. I have wanted more people to speak out for them and I am looking forward to your help.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Witnesses wanted
Dear hit-and-run driver,
The scope of the damage you inflicted upon my Toyota Camry was massive.
My car has been deemed a total loss. When you rear-ended my car, we were able to pull out of traffic into a bus turnout.
You stopped briefly, noticed the damage on my car and immediately fled the accident scene.
My car was in pristine condition and it was all payment free. Now this accident has caused me a big financial hardship.
The hit-and-run accident occurred on May 31, Memorial Day, approximately at 2:30 p.m., on West Ave. K, adjacent to the Lancaster Park and Ride and close to the on-ramp for the south bound 14 Freeway. Marie Callender’s restaurant can be seen from this point.
I am asking the public if anyone witnessed the accident, took photos, noticed the license plate number, make of the car or anything else to please report it to the Lancaster Sheriff Dept.
Ironically, the car that caused the accident also obtained damage to its front-end.
It left a part of its front grill on the ground and a big spill of coolant or radiator fluid.
Esther Gonzales
Lancaster
More on Marxism
I wrote, Karl Marx “positively influence[d] Abraham Lincoln.” In reaction, Janalee Arnold wrote, “The lie about Abe Lincoln is for another time ...” It’s time.
Within his State of the Union Address (1861), Lincoln stated, “Labor is prior to and independent of capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor and could never have existed if labor had not first existed. Labor is the superior of capital and deserves much higher consideration.”
Although Lincoln began reading Marx’s writings in the early-1850s and the two exchanged letters during Lincoln’s presidency, I’ll acknowledge that my comment was an exaggeration, one rooted in the fact that labor being superior to capital derives from common sense. Nonetheless, Lincoln’s statement does seem to validate Marx’s book “Wage Labor and Capital.”
Lincoln recognized that renting oneself to an employer (a.k.a. wage slavery) doesn’t differ significantly from chattel slavery.
The Republican Party itself during the 1870s adopted the principle that it was the party that opposed chattel slavery and wage slavery. And it didn’t take Marx to convince them of the existence of wage slavery.
Nor should a study of Marxism be required for workers to understand they’re allowed to keep only a fraction of the wealth they produce, which is partly definitive of wage slavery.
It need require nothing more than, say, an automobile dealership’s signage which reads, “Mechanics rate: $120 per hour” juxtaposed to the, say, $25 per hour paid to the mechanic who produces said $120.
That’s why capitalist culture works tirelessly to convince people like Janalee Arnold to see Marxism as an “evil” and taboo subject matter not worthy of their time and effort and to act against their self-interests by rejecting Marxism out of hand.
Book recommendation: Robin Blackburn’s “An Unfinished Revolution: Karl Marx and Abraham Lincoln.”
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
So it goes
Our COVID doc said if you challenge him, you are challenging science. Well, that is how we get science corrected.
The Flat Earth people were challenged, the Earth is the center of the Universe people were challenged, the apple falling on this guy’s head challenged him, someone challenged blood letting cures and thank goodness and so it goes.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Hydrogen cars
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Slow charging times threaten EV sales,” published in the Tuesday, June 8, 2021 issue.
This article is an outstanding presentation illustrating the known deterrent for most pure battery powered electric vehicles.
Ref.: Mr. Steve Lopez, reporter for the L.A. Times newspaper article. “Column: I was going to buy an all-electric car, but chickened out.
Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) powered vehicles are an alternative.
If you noticed, Toyota is increasing their advertising of their Miria HFC powered car. Hyundai has their NEXO, and GM, Ford, BMW for examples are developing their HFC powered car offerings.
I recently test drove a Toyota Miria and a Hyundai NEXO. They performed excellently.
I prefer the NEXO, because the Mirai has too little leg room for back seat passengers.
Yes, today, the market for HFC powered passenger cars is slowed by, pricing (approximately $60,000), and like for pure electric battery powered cars, lack of enough hydrogen fuel filling stations.
According to the internet, there 108 hydrogen filling stations throughout California.
On the horizon are the establishment of the “green” hydrogen production plant to be located in the Lancaster area, to operational by 2024.
In addition, a Hydrogen dispensing pump at the planned mini-mart service station at the corner of 20th west and I, by end 2022.
Ref: National Department of Energy “Secretary Granhom launches energy earthshots initiative to accelerate breakthroughs towards a net-zero economy.”
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.