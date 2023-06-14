She wrote truth about Thomas
Recently, Ms. Diana Beard-Williams Brown wrote a letter regarding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: “He marketed himself as a non-threatening poster boy who sat in the shadows saying mum for years... He got too complacent and ambivalent about the realities of being Black in America — …Thomas is an albatross and modern-day noose around the Black man’s neck.”
Mr. (Thomas Russell Horner called Ms. Williams’ letter, “…the most vial, bias, hate-filled racist letter I have ever read in my many years reading this paper.” Additionally, Mr. Skip Thacker implored African Americans to “… vote with their brains instead of who gives them next to nothing.”
By their letters, it is apparent that Horner and Thacker have not been around African Americans. Mr. Thacker does not give any reasons why African Americans should vote Republican other than saying that the Democratic Party gives African-Americans “…next to nothing.”
As I have said previously, in order for an African American to vote Republican, racism can never be brought up.
Ms. Beard-Williams wrote the truth. There are African Americans such as Clarence Thomas who “act white” in order to advance into society.
Republican Tim Scott, who is African American, “… has spent much of his career skirting around his identity.” In order to get the Black vote, black conservative Felecia Killings says that Scott “… has done like pretty much every other typical Black Republican trying to play the colorblind messaging which appeals to White conservatives … but we are in a very different shift where that’s not working.”
An African-American who talks about racism will be hated by society. King is recognized now, but according to 1968 Harris poll, 75% of Americans disapprove of him “… as he spoke out against the Vietnam War and economic disparity.” www.smithsonian.mag.com Apr 2018. A few people who spoke out against King were African Americans.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Fighting back and showing pride
I would like to respond to Lemuel Galvao’s recent letter about LGBTQ+ pride (“Totalitarianism on LGBTQ+ issue,” June 6).
Firstly, I agree with you in principle that it’s illogical to feel pride for something you can’t take credit for. How is being LGBTQ+ an accomplishment, you ask? It’s not. It makes no sense to feel pride for that, just as it makes no logical sense to take pride in any immutable characteristic, like sex or skin color.
I’d just like to point out that by that logic, it also makes no sense to take pride in nationality. Being born somewhere isn’t an accomplishment, either, right? So, it makes no logical sense to be, for example, proud to be an American. In order to be consistent, we would need to level the same argument at Lee Greenwood as the LGBTQ+ community.
But more importantly, to answer your question — why pride for that community? Simple: because so, so many people want them to be ashamed. So many people hate and shame that community just for being who they are. They want the LGBTQ+ community to stop existing. They want them to feel ashamed of themselves, go back into the closet, and never come out. If you are constantly hated and shamed just for being who you are, then what is the logical recourse? To fight back by saying that you’re proud of who you are, right? If the hate and shaming stopped, maybe there wouldn’t be a need for pride, but until then, they have to fight back.
Remy Hadley
Lancaster
Facts support
my point of view
My response to George Jung’s May 30 letter:
You should reread my letter. In it you will find facts that support my point of view.
My letter was aimed at the Chinese Communist Party, not the Chinese people living under the CCPs total control. I stated ban all US land sales to immigrants who are not a permanent residence or US citizen regardless what country they migrated from.
I bet in your mind the CCP did not give Biden millions of dollars indirectly, does not manipulate our news media and sports and does not use Tik Tok to undermine our youth’s morals. The CCP will never invade Taiwan, that spy balloon was only an out-of-control weather balloon and the CCP had nothing to do with the COVID pandemic.
Yeah, right.
I, like many in America, believe not all Germans were Nazis, not all Cubans Russians Venezuelans and North Koreans are communist, not all Iranians and Muslims are terrorist and, yes, not all Chinese are communist.
What I find most interesting is how silent you are regarding the many street crimes committed by Blacks against Chinese Americans and others of Asian decent. Latinos are no different in that respect for the united minority Democratic numbers game. The CCP is the biggest threat to America and the world.
Regardless of what progressive liberals think, real freedom-loving Republicans are not racist fascist Nazis or terrorists.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
