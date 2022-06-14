Unacceptable
State Bill 1383 requires reduction of methane emissions from landfills. The methane originates from decomposing organic waste.
A solution that is proposed by the City of Lancaster requires a separate container for organic waste and requires Waste Management to have separate collection for the organic waste then putting this waste into a compost pile, thus the cost increase proposed for single –family homes.
Over 85% of organic waste is generated by restaurants, schools, and grocery stores. Single-Families generate very little to no organic waste. Single–families should not be required to pay for this service – The cost should be born by restaurants, grocery stores, that generate the most organic wastes.
Moreover Waste Management should not be required to collect organic waste from single-family dwellings, only from restaurants, grocery stores, schools.
Waste Management is a large private corporation. They operate numerous land-fills across the country. Effective gas collections systems have been developed that capture over 90% of the methane gas emissions.
The company should be required to implement technologies as part of revised contract with the city to mitigate methane gas emissions at the cities landfill and comply with the State Bill.
There is no justification to have the increased costs for complying with the State Bill and adding these costs to annual property tax. Direct assessments for the annual property tax include city operation functions like LA Co Fire dept, Adding the increased costs of a large for Profit Corporation to single-family property tax bill
is unacceptable.
Patrick Saatzer
Lancaster
Rising prices
Steve Lockhart is correct, “[T]hose who commute to the LA area daily would certainly appreciate some relief from the current exorbitant gas prices.”
But negating their responsibility to pay much-needed State Excise Taxes would be imprudent.
Many California roads and highways are already distressed, and the suspension of the state’s 51-cent per gallon gasoline tax would greatly exacerbate that situation. Ah, but what a better way to further undermine faith in government and bring about more privatization than to deprive state agencies of funding.
As I alluded to within “Gas prices” (05.24.22), Lackey at least subconsciously endeavors to help “drown [the government] in the bathtub” and make the ever-disgusting Grover Norquist proud.
If Lackey and other money puppets were concerned with public well-being, they would demand to know why oil capitalists began raising prices when the first Russian tank rolled into Ukraine.
Since it takes thirty days for newly extracted oil to be sold as gasoline, they could have waited at least that long to raise their prices commensurate to higher oil prices.
But “our” political lackeys see the questioning of capitalists’ motivations akin to death itself. So, in this case, Lackey & Company ignores price gouging while cynically attempting to shift the burden onto the state government.
Per my comment that “the 51-cent sales tax is relatively meaningless,” it was meant within the actual cost of gasoline being roughly $15 per gallon, which Steve Lockhart ignored.
In light of the staggering cost of climate change, pollution-induced diseases, etc., oil capitalists should be paying for (their) externalities.
But, not to worry, pro-capitalist politicians like Lackey will eventually see that workers/taxpayers pick up the tab for oil capitalists’ horrendously antisocial behaviors. So, don’t be fooled by the capitalist class-serving sleight of hand.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Touching and beautiful
Many thanks to Vincent White for his beautiful tribute to the murdered children of Ulvade, Texas.
I saw it first in the L.A. Times, where it was printed in poem format, and accompanied by a media photo of a funeral of one of the children. I found it very touching and beautiful. Thank you, Vincent White.
Patty Akkad
Acton
