More guns means lower crime rate
Here are some corrections to a recent letter writers random incoherent thoughts:
The crime rate 20 years ago was much higher than it is today. See this CNN story: https://www.cnn.com/2013/05/08/us/study-gun-homicide/index.html Commie News Network of all sources. Another source: https://www.newsweek.com/majority-americans-mistakenly-believe-violent-crime-worse-now-30-years-ago-poll-1641967. It seems the higher the rate of gun ownership, the lower the crime rate.
Somehow when a Democrat is in office, the leftists turn into war mongers. President Donald Trump is the only US president in modern history that did not get us into new wars.
There are nowhere near 100 “very conservative Republicans” in the House. There are damn few conservatives in all of government. We might have a chance of driving this car out of the ditch if we had more.
Trump stood trial for the so-called sexual assault of Jean Caroll. He was found innocent of those charges but was convicted of defaming Caroll for saying he didn’t assault her. Go figure.
President Joe Trip and Fall (Biden) refused to negotiate with the Republicans on the debt limit. I am with Rep. Chip Roy on this one. The Republicans should have rammed the debt limit home and broke it off when they had the chance. This is a lose-lose for the American people. The Democrats will add 4 trillion in new debt over the next two years. Chip Roy should have Kevin McCarthy’s job.
The job of the Supreme Court is not to stick their finger in the wind and try to make decisions that will make the electorate happy. Their job is to interpret the law as written in the Constitution and make decisions based on that.
If we ever get to the point our Supreme Court is making decisions based on public opinion, we might as well just kiss our country goodbye.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
On racism and being Republican
Recently, Ms. Beard-Williams Brown wrote a letter regarding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (“How to explain Thomas’ stupidity?,” May 12): “He marketed himself as a non-threatening poster boy who sat in the shadows saying mum for years. … He got too complacent and ambivalent about the realities of being Black in America. … Thomas is an albatross and modern-day noose around the Black man’s neck.”
Mr. Thomas Russell Horner (“Accountability for everybody,” May 18) called Ms. Williams’ letter, “…the most vial, bias, hate-filled racist letter I have ever read in my many years reading this paper.” Additionally, Mr. Skip Thacker implored African Americans to “…vote with their brains instead of who gives them next to nothing.”
By their letters, it is apparent that Horner and Thacker have not been around African Americans. Mr. Thacker does not give any reasons why African Americans should vote Republican other than saying that the Democratic Party gives African-Americans “next to nothing.”
As I have said previously, in order for an African American to vote Republican, racism can never be brought up.
Ms. Beard-Williams wrote the truth. There are African Americans such as Clarence Thomas who “act white” in order to advance into society.
Republican Tim Scott, who is African American, “has spent much of his career skirting around his identity.” In order to get the Black vote, black conservative Felecia Killings says that Scott “has done like pretty much every other typical Black Republican trying to play the colorblind messaging which appeals to White conservatives, but we are in a very different shift where that’s not working.”
An African-American who talks about racism will be hated by society. King is recognized now, but according to 1968 Harris poll, 75% of Americans disapprove of him “as he spoke out against the Vietnam War and economic disparity.” www.smithsonian.mag.com Apr 2018. A few people who spoke out against King were African Americans.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Would Trump sell a US secret?
The hammer has dropped on Donald Trump with the Department of Justice and special counsel Jack Smith’s indictments for Trump’s unlawful retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House.
Trump has been indicted on 38 felony charges including violation of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct and making false statements.
Half of the entire intelligence community was impacted by Trump’s retention of the documents.
Documents stored at Mar-a-Lago included information regarding defense capabilities of the US and foreign countries, including nuclear programs and military vulnerabilities, unauthorized disclosure of which could put national security and foreign governments at risk.
Trump personally showed the most sensitive US intelligence information to others on two occasions in 2021.
After the investigation was opened Trump endeavored to obstruct both the FBI and grand jury investigation and conceal his retention of classified documents.
Trump personally orchestrated and instructed his aides and lawyers to be evasive of the documents he had on hand.
According to the indictment, Trump said in May 2022 to his lawyer, “I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes. I really don’t. What happens if we just don’t respond at all or play ball with the federal subpoena. Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we have nothing here. Isn’t it better if there are no documents.”
Trump faces 31 counts of willful retention of National Defense Information.
The question is why Trump would be so willing to get himself in obvious hot water when he must know that the Presidential Records Act states explicitly that the National Archives and Records Administration takes custody of all presidential records.
Neil McKinlay
Victorville
