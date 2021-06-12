Rescinded order
I see where the Biden education department outlined new criteria last month for a critical race theory (CRT) related $5.33 million American History and Civics education grant, as well as material for K-12 educators.
And just for the record former president Trump signed an executive order before he left office, that banned federal agencies, contractors and subcontractors from instructing their employees to follow CRT tenets.
President Joe Biden, of course, has since rescinded that order.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Where are they?
1. BLM take notice. MLK and his movement never burned, rioted or supported looting but was able to change America for the better. Now thats real leadership.
2. While shopping at a local market I was asked by a homeless individual if I had any lose change I could spare. My response was are you kidding me with the high cost of food gas lumber beef goods and services and soon higher taxes heck no. Where are all the groups and organizations who feed the homeless at?
3. The truth of the COVID 19 origins finally coming out will Biden hold the Chinese Communist Party responsible for the 600,000 American lives lost, will congress call for a full investigation? Nobody is asking was this virus crisis used by the progressive Democrats as a excuse to wreck the America economy for their re-start.
4. An 18 year old Black female with a promising future was shot and killed one hour after her graduation. With all this wokeness around it still never made major news was it because she was killed by a black assailant not a white policemen. Do not expect riots or mass protest. Where’s BLM with their 90% white supporters or Al Sharpton at?
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Amazing
Remember when driving north on the 14, you always slowed down before Palmdale? Why? Enforcement. You were going to be caught speeding. Gulp!
I must compliment Skip that hers comment that letter writers citing “facts” just mean that they like the source of their info so it’s a fact.
If readers don’t like source, the info is fiction. Last, I have 50 years in the flooring business. Carpeteria Lancaster, an AV Press Best Choice consistently, is the best sole proprietor flooring store I have ever encountered. Jack, the owner, is amazing.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
Unbelievable
Yesterday I saw that Country artist Trace Adkins was coming to the former Jethawk Stadium (Why can’t we still call it that?)
I’m a pretty big fan so as I went to my computer I realized I would be out of town that weekend for my anniversary. However, I was still interested in the pricing, seating etc.
As I did my research, I discovered that they are segregating the vaxed from the non-vaxed with the non-vaxers relegated to the less desirable seating even though there probably isn’t a bad seat in the house.
I realize that I only play a doctor on TV, but does it make sense to segregate the folks who have the greatest potential to acquire or spread Covid as opposed to diluting that population with the folks who supposedly can’t get the virus or spread it?
What does a fully vaccinated person have to fear from a non-vaccinated one?
The suffix (-ism) seems to be thrown about with great regularity so I would like to enter the newest -ism to our lexicon,”Vax-ism.” With the definition being; any person or group that is discriminated against based solely on their desire to not to be forced to take any vaccine, Covid or others.
If a company wants to force employees to get a vaccine for conditions of employment that might have some merit, but I don’t believe it’s constitutional to forcibly segregate a group at a public event. What’s next, TB or STD cards or any other communicable diseases, unbelievable.
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.