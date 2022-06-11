Be extra careful
Yes, it’s snake season. Yes, it’s that time of year again. Yes, it’s time to be extra alert. But above all to watch our step.
Yes, do watch where you step. No one’s want to spend time, in a hospital. That is due to a snake bite.
Don’t walk around with your head in the cloud’s. Yes, do watch your step. And avoid an unwanted stay in the hospital. Yes, time to be extra alert. Yes, do watch your step.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Not coming back
Recently, Paul Thornton, Letters Editor of the LA Times, wrote the following after I submitted a dedication to the children who died in Texas: “I don’t normally publish pieces of writing like this, but I was so moved that I decided to print this ...” I ask the readers of this newspaper to read the following and let me know what you think:
Dedicated To The Children Who Died In Texas
Finish your breakfast so I can drop you off. Did you make up your bed yet?
(But I am not coming back)
Are you ready to go to school? When you come home today, I want you to clean your room.
(But I am not coming back)
I know that I don’t say this too often, but I love you and I am proud of your grades. Your father and I want to take you out to a restaurant to show our appreciation next week.
(But I am not coming back)
Have a nice day at school. I will pick you up later to go to softball practice.
(But I am not coming back)
I am at work. I am leaving you a message on your cell phone to tell you that I am going to be late picking you up.
(But I am not coming back)
Why is your room empty? I miss that laugh. The way you look at me when we have fun together. Please come back to us!! We feel empty without you.
I want to come back.
I am going to miss you. You have been great parents to me. I celebrated Mother’s Day and wanted to celebrate Father’s Day as well.
It is not fair. I want everything back to the way it was.
I want to come back.
Vincent White
Lancaster
‘Greed is good’
I notice when I fill up my car, that most of the gasoline pumps throughout the valley have a little sticker with President Biden’s face on them stating “I did this” (referring to the cost).
Gee-Whiz, when will people learn that the president does not control the cost we pay for gasoline.
Oil prices plunged when pandemic-related stay-at-home orders around the world crushed demand in the spring of 2020, and crude briefly traded at negative prices.
Robert McNally, president of consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group, said “It takes time to scale up production, particularly when oil companies are facing the same supply chain and hiring challenges as thousands of other US businesses.”
In addition, “They can’t find people, and can’t find equipment,” McNally added. “It’s not like they’re available at a premium price. They’re just not available.”
“Oil and gas companies do not want to drill more,” Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James, said this spring. “They are under pressure from the financial community to pay more dividends, to do more share buybacks, instead of the proverbial ‘drill baby drill,’ which is the way they would have done things 10 years ago. Corporate strategy has fundamentally changed.”
Bottom-line, as to why they aren’t drilling more, oil company executives blame Wall-Street. Executives are saying investors are pressuring them to maintain capital discipline as the primary reason they are not drilling more despite skyrocketing prices.
Exxon-Mobil last month announced first quarter profits of $8.8 billion, more than triple the level of a year ago. Shell’s earnings raised to $9.1 billion. BP recorded $6.2 billion in profits. Chevron has reported $6.2 billion in profits. The list just goes on and on.
The United States is a capitalist society and therefore, the old saying that greed is good, applies to the oil companies.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
