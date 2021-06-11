That’s your opinion
In a previous letter, I wrote that Ms. Stephens ignored racial issues while bringing up the fact that Franklin Graham was misquoted by a writer to this newspaper. However, I don’t recall Ms. Stephens responding.
In her recent letter, Ms. Stephens writes that she believes that I hate former President Trump and Republicans.
She states that as a Christian, I should love everyone. Perhaps my Bible is outdated, but I could have sworn that the Bible tells Christian to confront sin. (1 Timothy 5:20)
The Republican Party who states their fondness for Christian values, fails to address the sin of racism. Ms. Stephens fits in that category. In the four years that Trump was in office, Ms. Stephens never addressed this sin even in the deaths of African-Americans such as Breeona Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery or George Floyd.
Additionally, the Bible says to “…hate what is evil; cling to what is good.” (Romans 12:9) How do Republicans ignore the evil that Trump possesses?
While many of former president Trump’s supporters are not racist, “…they are willing to back a man who openly attempts to divide people by race.” “The Cost Of The Evangelical Betrayal,” The Atlantic, 10 July 2020.
Instead of Ms. Stephens addressing the issue, she deflects and brings up “…people [being] falsely accused of being a racist.”
Finally, Ms. Stephens states that I turn things into racial issues due to my “…lack of promotions on the job because [Mr. White] had an AA degree.”
I have a BS degree in accounting. There were barriers due to race that prevented me from competing for the position. The EEOC settled a case on my behalf due to applying for several accounting positions and not being selected due to my race.
The fact that you don’t believe this is your opinion.
Vincent White
Lancaster
A moral code
While I appreciate Mr. Sirota’s clarification of the differences between the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, I want to clear up one point.
At the time our Constitution was written, many different religious groups were in our country — Lutheran, Quaker, Catholic, Presbyterian and others. Many settlers originally were from countries that had state churches.
To insure that no state church would be allowed in the United States, the first amendment clause “Congress shall pass no law respecting an establishment of religion” was written.
There is no “separation of church and state clause,” this being a phrase written in a letter by Thomas Jefferson to a Baptist newspaper. The intent of the Constitution is not to separate church and state but for the state to protect the rights of religion.
Supreme Court cases throughout the years have tried to stop prayer in school, nativity scenes on public parkways and other religious expressions in governmental areas. But, “The Supreme Court in Zorach v. Clauson (1952) upheld accommodationism, holding that the nation’s ‘institutions presuppose a Supreme Being’ and that government recognition of God does not constitute the establishment of a state church as the Constitution’s authors intended to prohibit” (ABA Journal 1962).
The government protects and provides equal access to all religions. If a Christian nativity is on public property, a Jewish menorah and a Ramadan lantern also have the right to be there. On another note, for people who want separation rather than accommodation, may I remind people that Bibles are allowed in federal prisons. Besides a religious book, it presents a moral code for living together in society.
Perhaps if prisoners had Bibles in schools, they wouldn’t be in prison, but law abiding and caring citizens looking out for the rights of all.
Pamela J. Caldwell
Lancaster
