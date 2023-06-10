Why do refugees still come?
Three cheers for Skip Tracker for calling Guy Marsh out (“On future of US and California,” June 2).
I asked him, if America is so bad why do people like refugees keep coming here, because I knew he wouldn’t answer me. He never answers most of the questions I ask him because he knows America is great, but he doesn’t care. Like all communists he just has to try to make America look bad.
Here’s another question for him. Why do you, Guy Marsh, think that parents should not have a say in their kids’ education?
David Cooper
Lancaster
He’s only gotten older, more senile
Assessing blame for possible default
If we default on our payments, etc, you can lay the blame on (President) Joe Biden (mostly), and House Republicans who would not stand with Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy (rest of it).
The Democraticsenators will try to restore, with “amendments,” some of what they failed to get by “negotiate: having a looming deadline in their faces.
Biden’s stupidity to think he did not have to even talk to McCarthy is what will be the underlaying reason, should default happen. This complete idiot had 100 days to work out a deal, and, now, the Democrats are between the rock and a hard place. This alone should make every senior citizen very antsy about voting for old Joe again.
You should have listened to Mr. Barack Obama, way back then, when he said: “whatever it is, Joe would (mess) it up.”
The only thing that has changed since then? Old Joe is older, more senile, and less able to be president. Time for a change. There must be a sensible nationally known Democrat that is ready to take over — just don’t be stupid, and say “(Gavin) Newsom.”
Skip Tracker
Mojave
This happened by overlooking evil
The deviants are running the nation all in the name of “tolerance” and “wokeness.”
This nation has now dedicated the whole month of June to “celebrate sexual perversion,” and we only have one day in July to celebrate this nation’s independence.
And in their celebration they refer to the supporters as being “woke,” and to oppose their view, their demons rise to declare a phobia, to demonstrate and spew their venom, while being supported by the media.
We witness the nation does not accept their “wokeness” and those companies that incorporate it are rejected by the public, losing millions if not billions in income and value.
How could this come about?
First, we overlooked evil in the name of tolerance.
Then, with tolerance, we permit evil.
Then evil is legalized, celebrated and setting aside an entire month.
Now we witness the persecution of those who still call evil, evil.
Our school board members and principals allow transvestites who are called “drag queens” to read books promoting their perversion to our children. Don’t children need parents reading the Bible to them?
In any case, the parents and sane people need to come into schools for these reading times and read Bible stories to our children. Let us then hear their bogus outcry as this door is now open; Just walk in.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Charge what you need to charge
My children were in a daycare, and it was not run by the state. The state had nothing to do with how much people were paid.
I don’t understand how these childcare workers are asking the state to raise their wages. Are they all working for state-run childcare facilities? If I cared for someone in my home, I could charge a fee I thought I deserved and what others were willing to pay. The woman given as an example is exempt from a license and charges only a $99 a week? That’s what I paid 30 years ago. She should charge more.
Why are these childcare workers asking the government to do this? The government doesn’t need to be involved in child care except for safety and health standards/ If you run the facility, then charge what you need to charge. You don’t want the government running everything.
Rachel Roach
Tehachapi
Tearing Blacks down wins nothing
I have walked this valley for 32 years and am well versed on the struggles and important players without exception who are associated with our often tumultuous growth.
Having lived through what I call our Wild Wild West days, I am sensitive to the unnecessary fueling or racial hatred ,as evidenced by Miguel Ramos’ June 3 letter re Vincent White (“Where was BLM 60 years ago?”). Put race on the table, Miguel, to teach the reader something of value but you thought you were pounding your chest at the Black man’s expense in a valley where racial and cultural issues have yet to be resolved.
What purpose did it serve to attempt to demean Black Lives Matter by questioning why they didn’t exist decades ago? They were there, Miguel, with many different names all fighting for Black equality under the banner of the Civil Rights Movement. From Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, Rosa Parks, Dr. King, Malcolm X, Freedom Fighters, John Brown, Frederick Douglass, my beloved Black Panthers and Dr Huey Newton, the theme of equality and stopping black executions has been constant.
To pepper your response with nonsense about the KKK vs. Black-on-Black death stats in our current urban war zones was dribble. Your scholarly research appears in what journals? To damn me for being a Democrat based on your assessment of what Blacks need is absurd because attacking BLM shows you are oblivious to our individual and collective journey through the centuries.
I am sorry you got your young butt beat by neighborhood Blacks, as if Hispanics don’t have treacherous gangs. Sorry. OK. Move past that like America tells Blacks who have collectively suffered more than a butt whipping.
Miguel, you can be a Hispanic, slapped-on-the-back, Republican asset without attempting to discredit Black people and our journey. Tearing Blacks down wins you nothing.
Diana Beard-Williams Brown
Palmdale
Still waiting for a lot of things
Southern California has been a sanctuary state for six years. Yet a little over a dozen illegal immigrants fly in to Sacramento and Attorney General Rob Bonta is all upset because “they had no prior arrangement or care in place.”
I didn’t know that you needed reservations in sanctuary state.
I’m still waiting for that first inch of track to be laid for the high speed rail to nowhere. Still waiting for Adam Shiftless to provide that irrefutable evidence of Russian collusion. Still waiting for president Lepetomane to become the great unifier. Still waiting for Chuckles to give a coherent speech about anything. Still waiting for all the crooked politicians to admit that they are only in it for the money like aunt Nancy and the Clinton crime family and the Biden’s family brain trust. Still waiting for the liberal progressive left-wing socialist democrats to admit that they are puppets for the unions, big corporations and pharma.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
