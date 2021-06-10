Fossil fuel
This text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Newsom get caught by oil setbacks,” published Monday, May 24, 2021.
In this article California Environmentalists have proven that a 2,500 ft. spacing betwen a dwelling property line an active or inactive oil well site is mandatory. More details are in the article, please read.
There are numerous additional issues that Newsom has with California oil producers. April, 2021;
“Newsom takes action to phase out oil extraction in California” ref.: https://www.gov.ca.gov/2021/04/23/governor-newsom-takes-action-to-phase-out-oil-extraction-in-california/ Newsom has directed the California Dept. of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management (CalGEM), and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to make plans to terminate oil extraction in California by 2045.
In addition, “Newsom orders ban on new fracking by 2024.” ref: https://calmatters.org/environment/2021/04/newsom-ban-new-oil-fracking
“Kern County O.K.’s plan for thousands of new oil and gas wells over environmental objections” ref https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2021
No wonder the Republican’s and oil companies financed have a recall to remove Governor Newsom.
However, the governor is correct with the above plans, these drastic measures are mandatory for beginning to reduce harmful Global Waring. Transitioning from a fossil fuel to a hydrogen fuel economy is mandatory. Fossil fuel oil businesses must comply, if our grand childern are to survive on our dying planet.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Forever grateful
My life was saved the other day at the Antelope Valley Hospital.
Everyone who cared for me was so friendly, competent and professional. Doctors, nurses, support staff: they all did their jobs while treating me with concern and respect.
Society lauds those who accumulate wealth and property, but those who save lives are most to be admired, no question. I will remember them, and be forever grateful.
Dick Thompson
Lancaster
Unsafe and insane
Well when I saw the VP’s Question of the week “Do you agree with Palmdale’s decision to allow safe and sane fireworks sales?” my first thought hell no, the City has been pushing this failed idea since it has been a city.
The idea to fund nonprofits that have no better ways of raising money is an uninspiring failure at best time wise, effort wise, safety wise.
How about creating a City of Palmdale lottery commission where the nonprofits could be funded? Where would the money come from? Catch and fine these people.
I get it everyone likes fireworks. Why do we have to suffer year round?
We can do better. By the way how about sentencing them to picking up the tons of garbage all over our city? You do know the definition of insanity In this case “unsafe and insane.”
Tom Mastin
Palmdale
Funny, isn’t it?
The GOP still has a party, but not the one they had for the past 100 years. Republicans used to have an ideology, principles, and values. But these days nearly everything they once supported is long gone. Republicans liked to say they believed in smaller government. Well kiss that good bye. Ronald Reagan doubled the defense budget and shoveled billions of dollars into Medicare, education and Social Security, after promising he would cut those programs.
George W. Bush wasted trillions of dollars fighting wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and Donald Trump pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into the military and domestic programs.
GOPers, once upon a time, clamored against big deficits. Well Reagan and Bush ran up triple digit deficits for all the years they served and Trump left the White House with a lofty deficit of one trillion dollars. The only issue Republicans now agree on is to suppress the vote and make it very difficult for Blacks, Hispanics, seniors and young people to cast their ballots.
Funny, isn’t it. Republicans once were the party of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower. These days they can only unite in supporting laws that destroy democracy.
God help us.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
A ‘cover-up’
In December my mom was sent to the ER by her caregiver. Due to her symptoms, poison control stated they indeed lined up with poisoning.
Her death up to this point has remained a coverup, I have the results from the forensic lab that confirm she indeed was poisoned which raises concern about the abuser still being free and the other 4 deaths that occurred under her care at her home.
Netta Hagler
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.