Transgenderism: A topic for home
Re: Letters article “Never mentioned ‘sexual identity’ (May 23).
Let me reiterate the simple point I made in my original piece, April 25, before things get to far off the rails between Marsh and myself.
Preschool and elementary children are too young for transgender and wokeism “education.” It’s age-inappropriate, regardless of the age they may develop any sense of gender identity. They’re still young, immature, impressionable and easily manipulated by authority figures.
The issue of transgenderism is a subject that belongs in the home and in the hands of parents, not in the schools. Parents know their children and what’s good for them much better than schools and not the other way around, regardless of what schools would have one think.
It’s the right of parents to demand participation in their children’s education. First and foremost, it’s their children. Second, they pay for the books teachers use, the chairs they sit in, the desks they use, the buildings they work in and the salaries they receive, all of it. In a sense taxpayers own them and the system itself, why, they’re paying for it.
In an earlier criticism, Marsh implied people (aimed at me, I believe) who reject teaching transgenderism in schools don’t respect transgender people and therefore are bigots. Clearly, that’s not the point I made and is a twisted and sad interpretation of it. Incidentally, where’s the respect for parents?
The right of not wanting wokeism in the schools and disrespecting transgender people are obviously two separate issues. Conflating one with the other does nothing to clarify either. People across the country, and here in the AV, are outraged with the schools and the LBGTQ+ movement (not individuals) and the sanctimonious aggressiveness in which the two push their agendas.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
Just tell us your opinion
I thought the opinion page was for people to express their opinions on how they feel about a certain subject.
But now we read nothing but propaganda written by persons who, time after time, write nothing but lengthy, rambling speeches. Don’t try to drown us with your politics; just state your opinion.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
