Time to get tough
I found the article with pictures of Councilman Carrillo, the Palmdale Public Safety Official, the LA County firefighter, and rep from Supervisor Barger’s office promising dire consequences if you shoot off fireworks amusing. I am certain the people who set off fireworks illegally are frequent readers of the Valley Press.
Fireworks devastate the Antelope Valley every July. The place is literally a war zone. Lancaster, Palmdale and the County need to step up and stop this insanity. Imagine, we are letting people set off gunpower and no one does anything?
Years ago, the Sheriff’s department issued a warning: if we answer a complaint about fireworks, we are not going to cite you, we are going to arrest you.
The Valley was quiet as a barn mouse that year. The following years, without the warning, were insane, particularly when Parris and friends had their own fireworks show one year.
The cities and the county should hire private security firms, who along with law enforcement and public safety officers, to patrol the city and report violators who will spend the holiday in jail. Sounds tough, but look at who we are dealing with.
The fireworks violators are disturbing the peace of law-abiding citizens and scaring animals. Time to get real rough with them. They don’t care about anything but themselves.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
A $250 motivator
So officials supposedly want to “get a jump” on illegal fireworks” eh? Well how do they expect to do that when local supermarkets have started selling them. Neighborhoods are once again going to be sounding like war zones, especially with everyone tired of being cooped up & thinking the pandemic is over, when in fact it isn’t.
I liked that program that Lancaster had a couple of years ago - asking people to submit evidence of people shooting off illegal fireworks and you could get a $250 reward. Unfortunately it looks like they’ve given up on that, just like they’ve done with regulations on barking dogs. You might make enemies of your neighbors that way, but hitting people in the wallet is a better motivator than the usual verbal warnings from authorities in the local paper.
The police usually don’t show up when you call for help anyway, and most fireworks users know it, so they keep up the bombardment, with it getting worse ever year.
Good luck this summer, everybody!
Brian Emch
Lancaster
Snake season
Danger, yes, it’s “snake season,” again.
Yes, that time to watch your step. Yo don’t want to end up in the hospital. Well, do you?
Don’t walk around with your head in the clouds. Yes, do, watch your step. Please do be careful.
No one wants to go to the hospital.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Illegal fireworks
Hello.
I’m afraid.
People shooting off fireworks, in my neighborhood, started two weeks ago. In fact, every summer, the illegal fireworks happen earlier and earlier.
And this year — especially with mandatory water conservation efforts being implemented — I fear fire.
What, if anything, are local authorities doing to keep us safe?
I think that a proactive approach, should be taken, and should come in the form of an anonymous tip line; so that citizens can notify authorities of people setting off these terrible fireworks.
Please advise. I will be sending this letter to the local newspaper too.
Thank you for your time.
Tracy Cardinet
Lancaster
Give your assault rifle to Ukraine
Send Your AR-15 to Ukraine, If you think about it, you really don’t need an assault rifle. Maybe it’s time to get rid of it. In the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, a good family friend has decided to do so.
There must be a way to get these guns to Ukraine. I’m not a gun owner and I am not the one to start this kind of effort. A willing gun owner could start with our Congressman Mike Garcia or a veterans group.
David Ruppert
Palmdale
Protect the students
I have heard some people say that teachers should be armed, so they could defend their classrooms from an armed shooter.
Maybe they should be armed in Texas, as, apparently, there were many armed first responders right outside the Uvalde classroom within minutes of the entry of the shooter.
Yet, they did not attempt to neutralize the shooter, even as many students were shot, calling 911, or lying injured.
If Texas first responders will not enter a facility until it is “safe”, someone has to protect the students.
Scott Nevison
Palm Springs, Calif.
