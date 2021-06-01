Constitution
The Constitution wasn’t written to restrain citizens’ behavior. It was written to restrain the government’s behavior. Yet, our government reaches out to restrain our legitimate behavior and the people allow it.
God Almighty, endowed all men with certain inalienable rights. Rights so endowed cannot be removed by government, and a few of those rights include: Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.
That to secure these rights Government is instituted among Men, and government derives its powers from the consent of the governed.
That when government becomes destructive of those rights it is charged with protecting, the people still possess the right to alter or abolish that offending government and replace it with one that shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.
The general misconception is that any statute passed by legislators bearing the appearance of law constitutes the law of the land. The U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and any statute, to be valid, must be in agreement. It is impossible for a law which violates the constitution to be valid. This is succinctly stated as follows:
“All laws which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void.” Marbury vs. Madison, 5 US (2 Cranch) 137, 174, 176, (1803).
We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who would pervert the Constitution.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
The Internet
In his 5-23-21 “How things change” letter, Mr White asked for my opinion of two emails from Mr. Warford.
I agree with both, in their time. However I disagree that the Internet has made research better.
The Internet has made research easier, not better.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Alexa or Siri?
I recently continued my journey into the 21st century and started streaming a couple apps on my television.
I have Discovery+ and Amazon Music unlimited.
I paid the extra $2 per month for commercial free viewing. It has been more enjoyable than I anticipated.
This week I started the unlimited music option and the first song I called up was “In a Gadda Da Vida” by Iron Butterfly.
It took my wife all of two minutes to shut me down. So I waited until she went to work.
Then I called up three songs in a row that I haven’t heard in some time:
“Hocus Pocus” by Focus, then “Radar Love” by Golden Earring and finishing off with “Green eyed Lady” by Sugarloaf.
What a great journey back to some awesome songs that still hold up to this day.
It sounds fantastic on my Bose 5.1 system and I thank my friends (Bill Warford and Ken Crosby) who inspired me to get it.
Something amazing about asking for a song on the firestick and having it come up, with lyrics if you want.
I now have Siri on my phone and Alexa on my television.
Siri is more into history and Alexa is a wild child that’s more into music.
Which one do I love more?
I don’t know about love. I consider them both friends with benefits.
I know they are involved with other people and I don’t want to get hurt.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Views he can agree with
Regarding the commentary in Saturday’s AV Press from the most liberal, conservative-hating journalist on the planet, I only ask, what the heck was he saying?
“Examining the Banality of Democratic Collapse” One would be led to believe that he actually was saying something contrary to his ultra-liberal montra.
From what I can decipher through his journalistic jargon is that any conservative thinking tantamounts to conspiracy un-reality.
The problem I have is there is not one conservative voice that is being published that can have the push-back on Mister “I have a Pulitzer-Prize” commentary. His unrelenting hatred for all things Donald Trump to this day seems out of touch with what our country is feeling economically.
If he endorses Biden’s economic recovery plan he should state so or have some type of honest debate about the soaring cost of everything.
I’m not asking for a Repuplican cheerleader opinion writer but can we have some opposing views worth printing?
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
