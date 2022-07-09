Cause and effect
If you leave the gate open, the cow will wander off. So if you intentionally leave the gate open, you want the cow to wander off.
You can’t blame stupidity or laziness. It was intentional.
If you cut police budgets, you will get more crime on the streets.
So if you intentionally cut police budgets, you wanted more crime on the streets.
If you cut back the supply of oil, gas prices will go up. So if you intentionally cut back the supply of oil, you wanted gas prices to go up.
If you print trillions of dollars without increasing the supply of goods, inflation will hit hard. So if you intentionally print trillions of dollars without more goods you wanted inflation to hit hard.
If you leave the southern border wide open, you get more drug trafficking and human trafficking. So if you intentionally leave the border wide open, you want more drug trafficking and human trafficking.
If you shut down 40% of the supply of baby formula in February, you’ll get a huge shortage. When you know a huge baby formula shortage is coming because of the FDA’s actions, and you purposefully do nothing to prevent it, month after month, until the crisis finally hits hard, you intended this crisis.
It is time to recognize the evil people behind that old man. They want a crisis. They want chaos. They want riots. They want conflicts in your town. Their stated purpose years ago with Obama was to “take the US down a few notches on the world stage.” You can feel the quality of your life going down with the country. These are not foolish or misguided people. They are headed somewhere you don’t want to go . . .
Windsor Taunton
Leona Valley
History lessons
One of my favorite features in the Valley Press is “Today in History.” You can learn a lot by reading about these past events. Let’s take a look at some of them.
On May 15, 1988, the Soviet Union began to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, more than eight years after Soviet forces entered the country. It took eight years for the Soviets to leave and twenty for the US Are we slow learners?
On May 17, 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriage. The conservative Supreme Court, today, led by Clarence Thomas can’t wait to get rid of that decision.
On May 19, 2021, the House voted to create an independent commission on the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. The thugs, liars, and Republicans are now getting what they deserve. Don’t miss it.
On May 26, 1938, the House on Un-American Activities Committee was established by Congress. A truly dark day for the US Ted Cruz would love to bring it back.
On June 13, 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first Black justice on the US Supreme Court. The second Black justice has been an absolute disaster.
On June 24, 1807, a grand jury in Richmond Virginia indicted former Vice-President Aaron Burr on charges of treason. Burr and Donald Trump are two peas in a pod.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
A benefit to many
In his response to my letter about how Californians would benefit from a gas tax suspension Guy Marsh mentioned how this suspension would be a detriment to California roads.
If the legislature would spend the gas tax dollars as they are supposed to be appropriated rather than using them for other purposes then our roads and highways would be in better shape. I think the current $49 Billion surplus could definitely help.
I did not “ignore” Guy’s comment about gas being roughly $15 dollars a gallon (even though the cost at the pump is in the $6-7 range currently.
I do not need any proof of the $15 cost as I have read the CIR “suggestion” of that cost. I stated that the 51 cent tax elimination wasn’t meaningless because the cost of gas is irrelevant in that situation.
Whether gas is $7, or $15, a gallon any savings for LA commuters is significant in my opinion. I do agree with Guy in regards to oil company price gouging but I don’t think Tom Lackey has the ability to control that unfortunately. ]
It seems as if this is just another opportunity to rant about capitalism and capitalists when in fact a gas tax elimination, even temporary as it may be, would be a benefit to many.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
