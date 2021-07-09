Sam’s his guy
Californians of all political stripes have suffered under Governor Gavin Newsom’s unprecedented and excessive use of “emergency powers,” during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom’s politicized policies and hypocritical practices have hurt families and destroyed small businesses.
The “Golden State” is tarnished and depressed, with thousands leaving the stat — with its excessive taxes and social restrictions — each month.
The winner of the September 14 recall election will need to “bring California back,” restore the California dream, and make her the golden state once again. Who will be that “golden boy?”
I’d like to introduce you to a new face in California politics who can do just that — Sam Gallucci for governor.
Being new to the game is a good thing. Sam Gallucci is beholden to no one. He can help businesses dream big, bring people together to solve social issues, and unite Republicans, Democrats, Independents and others for a better California.
Sam spent much of his early career in the tech industry, building businesses and creating jobs for Californians. He was a key player in the tech boom that transformed the California economy, helping to employ thousands of California residents.
Since then, Sam has dedicated his life to caring for people, meeting needs, and solving social issues.
He has new ideas for job growth, the business experience to implement solutions, and the ability to lead others with caring and compassion.
Gary Curtis
Santa Clarita
The Fourth
As I celebrated this years 4th of July with family I wonder why is it that millions of naturalized American citizens like myself love and respect America more then many American born. Could it be that naturalized citizens know and appreciate what real freedom is.
I have noticed in the last 15 years many American born turned marxist radicals are pushing hate and division. These marxist leaning are putting rasist labels on everything, nothing like playing victim for support. Whats really funny is they cannot name one country where Blacks and Latinos have prospered more.
These radical groups and individuals are always free to renounce their US citizenship and go live in the country of their choice like Cuba, Venezuela, N. Korea or Iran since they feel so deprived, why wait ... any takers.
The 4th of July is more then just a date on the calendar its truly an American celebration of freedom guaranteed by our constitution, which I will defend. One never realizes what one has until one loses it. God bless America.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Many letters
In a letter published in the AV Press on July 7th, Mr White once again accused me of many things.
For example, Mr. White states that I have written only one letter about Native Americans.
I have written many letters to the editor concerning Native Americans and some of them were written a few years ago.
I am very sincere about wanting Native Americans to have more opportunities for employment. I wish he were concerned as well.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Fireworks lip service
I’m sure you received a lot of emails on this topik and here is one more.
The whole day was hell in Council District 3 on the East side. We spent all day trying to calm our pets, we were so afraid one of them would have a heart attack.
At 8:30 p.m., I got so disgusted, I went out and tore down all the 4th of July decorations we put up and will never put them up again.
We did not see one Sheriff’s car all night. Everyone is tired of the lip service in regards to this issue and lack of enforcement of the city’s policies.
Al Miller
Palmdale
